Senior Resources of Arizona - Helps Seniors boost their energy this summer

Did you know .many people are low in Vitamin B ? A big contributor for low energy. We have seen first hand peoples energy has increase with a Vitamin B-12 shot and the caring team at Dr.Thanki's office can help / Second Nature Clinic in Scottsdale
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Many people in Arizona suffer from low energy - Especially in the heat of summer. But one local Doctors office is helping locals to get a BOOST this summer., A boost of Vitamin B - 12

Vitamin B12 - Vitamin B12 is also referred to as Cobalamin, and is vital in the normal functioning of the nervous system and the brain, and also the normal formation of the blood in the body. Vitamin B-12 plays a part in the metabolism of the cells in the body, including their regulation and synthesis, as well as the synthesis and energy production of fatty acids as well.

To help people  during this summer -  weather they are recoving from an illness or just feeling low   a  Vitamin B - 12 shot can be a helpful fix to give a boost to ones health and well being - Call Dr. Thanki's office in Scottsdale for a summer boost -They offer a special offer l this July for (1) FREE vitamin shot of B-12 -

Call and ask for your  FREE Summer Vitamin B -12  boost today.

Call 480-425- 9662

For more information visit - http://www.secondnatureclinic.com

