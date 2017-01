Huawei Partner with E-Link Entertainment for Pre-Installed Mobile Games

Global mobile handset manufacturer, Huawei, to pre-install E-Link Entertainment games through Partnership.

-- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., a leading global smartphone manufacturer, has partnered with E-Link Entertainment, a specialty global mobile games publisher with direct access in China, to pre-install games on some of Huawei's most popular handsets.Huawei, manufacturer of the popular Mate 9 Smartphone in partnership with Porsche, are ever expanding their markets in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Australia, and have recognized E-Link Entertainment's quality of games and network to reach quality game developers/publishers for Pre-Install opportunities.E-Link Entertainment is a unique mobile games publisher in that they have direct channel access in China for the developers they work with, and also publish games worldwide. E-Link will be taking their top games, in addition to scouting new titles, and pre-installing them on Huawei phones in the target regions. In addition to E-Link's current roster, they are seeking Game Publishers/Developers interested in a new avenue of mobile games distribution to supplement their Google Play Store strategy.E-Link publishes mobile games worldwide, offering unique publishing opportunities in varied regions, including direct access to China. E-Link will be taking partnered top quality games, in addition to scouting new titles, to be pre-installed on Huawei phones. Any Game Publishers/Developers interested in a new avenue of mobile games distribution to supplement their Google Play Store strategy, are welcome to contact E-Link (info@elinkent.com)###Huawei has recently seen record profit of $5.5 billion USD, with products and services deployed in more than 140 countries serving 5 of the world's 50 largest telecoms operators. The Mate smartphone series has reached world acclaim as one of the top mobile phones globally. www.huawei.com E-Link Entertainment publishes mobile content globally, while offering app publishers and developers direct access to China through their unique structure and connections. They have launched top titles including Heroes Blade and Dungeon Champions, with more on the way. www.elinkent.com Mike Man, Marketing ManagerE-Link Entertainmentmman@elinkent.com | +1-604-638-8383