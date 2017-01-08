News By Tag
Axiomtek's CAPA500- One of the Most Advanced 3.5" Embedded Boards in the market
Axiomtek releases one of the most advanced 3.5" embedded boards in the market
"Axiomtek's new CAPA500 is perfect for system integrators who require an embedded motherboard that features great expansion capabilities coupled with high performance processing power," said Product Manager Michelle Mi "The CAPA500 comes with a full-size PCIe Mini Card slot with mSATA supported and an optional ZIO connector for additional PCIe, LPC and USB ports, giving this SBC high expandability options to meet customer specific needs."
The CAPA500 supports one 260-pin DDR4-1867 SO-DIMM with a memory capacity up to 16GB for extensive storage needs. This compact 3.5" embedded motherboard also offers display outputs through HDMI, VGA and LVDS for triple independent display applications. Moreover, the CAPA500 runs on +12VDC power, supporting auto power-on. To ensure operational stability in a variety of harsh environments, the CAPA500 features a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C under active thermal control. This highly integrated embedded board provides one RS-232/422/485 port with +5V/+12V power, one SATA-600 interface, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports with intel® i211AT and Intel® i219LM controllers, three USB 2.0, three USB 3.0 ports, HD audio and one 8-channel DIO port. To ensure reliable operation, the 3.5" embedded SBC supports watchdog timer, hardware monitoring and Intel® AMT 11 features.
The CAPA500 is available now. Axiomtek provides a wide array of intelligent IoT & M2M industrial systems and embedded boards and modules. For more product information or pricing, please visit the Axiomtek website at http://us.axiomtek.com or contact a sales representative at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Main Features
- LGA1151 socket for 7th/6th Generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processor
- One DDR4-1867 SO-DIMM, up to 16GB
- Intel® H110 chipset (Q170 optional)
- One One COM port (RS-232/422/
- Intel® AMT 11 supported (optional)
- VGA, HDMI and LVDS with triple-view supported
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Axiomtek
6265813232
solutions@axiomtek.com
