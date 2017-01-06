News By Tag
CB Insights Unveils the AI 100 List At The Innovation Summit
Loop AI Labs Cognitive Computing Selected in the "Core AI" category to the 2017 AI 100, Highlighting Advancements in Loop Q, The First Commercial Unsupervised Cognitive Platform
"We are thrilled to have been selected by CB Insights
Loop AI Labs
The CB Insights
"From financial services to healthcare to transport, incumbent companies in every industry are seeing that AI will reshape their industries. And as so often happens, transformational innovation comes from emerging companies. In the case of AI, a lot of the groundbreaking work is being done by the AI 100. The companies in the AI 100 are accelerating research, improving efficiency, and making many game-changing advancements that will be felt for decades to come," CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal said.
Quick facts on the CB Insights AI 100:
• In total, these 100 emerging private companies have raised $3.8B across 263 deals since 2012, according to CB Insights.
• Applications of their technology include breakthroughs in healthcare, drug discovery, business intelligence, gaming, manufacturing, and much more.
• More than 1,650 companies were nominated or applied for the AI 100 (only 6% were selected).
• Data Collective has backed 14 of the AI 100 companies, while NEA backed 8 and Bloomberg Beta backed 7.
• There have been 9 mega-rounds (funding rounds of $100M or more) to AI 100 companies since 2014.
• Five AI 100 companies have reached a valuation of $1B or more (also known as unicorn status).
• 11 countries are represented among the winners.
Loop AI Labs is the first company to offer a commercial unsupervised general purpose cognitive platform that learns and reasons in any language and lets any enterprise to build working cognitive robots that learn from human peers in weeks. The flagship product, Loop Q, builds on a long history of research, articulates many disciplines of science and technology, including linguistics, psychology, neuroscience, supercomputing, and AI. The Loop Q platform is a fully unsupervised next-generation cognitive technology, consisting of proprietary human capacity cognitive algorithms integrated into a custom-built High Performance Computing hardware.
Crowned as winner of the "Most Disruptive Company" category in the 2016 SPIFFY Awards for its quantifiable interest among the Council's 30+ global Carriers, and as an IDC Innovator 2016, Loop AI Labs has also been recognized in several reports by Ovum, IDC, Aragon Research, HfS Research, Forrester, and other leading analyst firms, as the only unsupervised commercial cognitive software vendor. Recently, Loop AI Labs Cognitive Computing was also selected by Nvidia among the 12 most disruptive emerging companies during GTC Europe 2016.
About CB Insights
Our team comes to work every day to build technology that helps corporations guess less and win more. We aggregate and analyze massive amounts of data and use machine learning, algorithms and data visualization to help corporations replace the three Gs (Google searches, gut instinct and guys with MBAs*) so they can answer massive strategic questions using probability not punditry.
With backing from the National Science Foundation and venture capital investors, we mine terabytes of data and knowledge contained in patents, venture capital financings, M&A transactions, hiring, startup and investor websites, news sentiment, social media chatter, and more. Our software algorithmically analyzes this data to help our clients see where the world is going tomorrow, today.
*We have MBAs.
About The Innovation Summit
From voice and chat interfaces to AI replacing investment managers and doctors to the new revenue models enabled by the Industrial Internet of Things, the Innovation Summit marries CB Insights' emerging trend research with the thinking of the world's smartest minds - leading VCs, economists, researchers and corporate strategists.
For more information about the AI 100, visit: https://www.cbinsights.com/
To learn more about CB Insights' Innovation Summit, go here: http://events.cbinsights.com/
About Loop AI Labs Cognitive Computing
Loop AI Labs' unsupervised cognitive computing platform Loop Q and the vertical Q Robots are the core enabler of the new, massive scale of robotic automation for large organizations that need to respond to a massive leadership shift that will occur in every industry during the fourth industrial revolution. This is achieved by embedding human capacity cognitive technologies, such as learning and reasoning, to learn, understand and reason the 100% of each company data, 90% of which is currently dark to computers. Our people, technology, and Loop Certified Partners help major sectors of the economy such as automotive, banking, healthcare, insurance, media and retail to benefit from the massive efficiencies of a new era of cognitive technology in order to make people's lives easier, safer, and more productive. Loop AI Labs Cognitive Computing is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has offices in America, Europe and Asia.
For more information about Loop AI Labs, visit: www.loop.ai
