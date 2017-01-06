News By Tag
BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd) Leverages SoftInWay's Software AxSTREAM for Fan Design
BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.), India's largest manufacturer of auxiliary fans for power and industrial applications, has switched to SoftInWay's software, AxSTREAM® for industrial fan design
Founded in 1964 and headquarter in New Delhi, India, BHEL deals in industries such as power, transportation (railways), renewable energy, oil and gas, and defense. The relationship between SoftInWay and BHEL began back in 2012 with the use of AxSTREAM® for large utility steam turbine design and analysis and both companies are eager to continue collaborating to produce industry-leading products.
To insure that BHEL is getting the most out of this design, analysis and optimization tool, SoftInWay's knowledgeable and supportive engineering experts will be providing near 24/7 hour tech support, answering any questions BHEL may have about use of the software modules found in the most recent version of AxSTREAM®, with features such as preliminary design, meanline or streamline analysis, profiling and blade design, rotor dynamics analysis, CFD and FEA analysis. Some of the capabilities that BHEL can utilize In AxSTREAM® include:
• Design of new axial and centrifugal fans from scratch
• Analysis of existing fans and their performance at design and off-design conditions
• Troubleshooting and correct efficiency/reliability issues in the existing hardware
• Optimization and upgrades of existing fans
SoftInWay is excited to continue what the company believes will be a long and prosperous relationship with BHEL. "Our clients have always been our number one priority" said Valentine Moroz, SoftInWay's COO. "In a world that is filled with constant technological advancement, it is important to have not only the tools to keep up, but also the type of relationship where our customers can come to us with a question or problem knowing that we will work with them until we can provide a solution. Open conversation is key with any successful partnership and we are excited to begin another with such a fantastic company."
With BHEL's implementation of SoftInWay's software, and other groups beginning to integrate AxSTREAM® into their design process, 2017 is off to a great start. The SoftInWay team is proud to continue working with such an innovative company and both businesses look forward to contributing to the advancement of the fan industry in 2017 and the years to follow.
About SoftInWay Inc.
SoftInWay Inc. is a global engineering company specializing in developing efficient turbomachinery and power plants by offering their industry leading turbomachinery development platform, AxSTREAM ® for design, redesign, analysis, and optimization of power plant cycles, and turbomachinery components, as well as consulting services and educational courses.
Website: www.softinway.com
