Bat Logistics Continues To Find New Ways To Grow

 
ATLANTA - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- BAT Logistics, provider of 3rd Party Logistics and Transportation solutions, wrapped its ninth year of business with another year of growth. Over the past year, BAT has found innovative ways to adapt to change, and execution has led to an increase in the amount of dedicated freight that the company has been awarded.

One way BAT accomplished this was by working with BTU SOFTWARE COMPANY, a supply chain software development company. For the past nine months, BAT utilized BTU's Three-In-One web-based application to improve performance in several aspects of the logistics business.

"It's worked out to be the best move BAT has ever made, and has already increased our load count and margins within the same pool of customers year over year," said Jarrod Marinello, executive vice president. "Not only has BTU increased BAT's bottom line but it has also increased employee performance and reduced stress. Our employees are the most important aspect of our business, so its imperative that we not only give them tools but also reduce their stress."

To learn more about BTU Software Company's Three-In-One, visit the website (https://www.btusoftware.com/).
BAT Logistics
Email:***@btusoftware.com
Posted By:***@btusoftware.com Email Verified
Phone:8002735794
Freight Management, Transportation Broker, Freight Rate Analysis
Transportation
Atlanta - Georgia - United States
