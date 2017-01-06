News By Tag
Bat Logistics Continues To Find New Ways To Grow
One way BAT accomplished this was by working with BTU SOFTWARE COMPANY, a supply chain software development company. For the past nine months, BAT utilized BTU's Three-In-One web-based application to improve performance in several aspects of the logistics business.
"It's worked out to be the best move BAT has ever made, and has already increased our load count and margins within the same pool of customers year over year," said Jarrod Marinello, executive vice president. "Not only has BTU increased BAT's bottom line but it has also increased employee performance and reduced stress. Our employees are the most important aspect of our business, so its imperative that we not only give them tools but also reduce their stress."
To learn more about BTU Software Company's Three-In-One, visit the website (https://www.btusoftware.com/
