3PL transportation provders sharing freight data without asking the right questions

--Some transportation technology or solution companies share and sell your freight data information. Some transportation technology companies could even be considered information professionals. The information professionals locate, analyze and interpret information for you.If you are one of the many 3PL logistics companies that share its freight data (ie. freight costs), then it's important to ask questions, like the following:Where does provided anonymous freight data end up after it's been mixed in with other 3PL providers' data?Does the solution company sell any of your anonymous freight data outside of its network of 3PL providers such as to truckload carriers and/or shippers? (If yes, then it might be better to utilize their service without sharing your information.)How often does your company provide transportation solution companies with its freight data- every day, once a week, once a month?Does the solution company provide market average data on the most recent truckload moves, or is there a lag of 15 or 30 days?Does the solution company charge extra to provide freight rate data on truckload costs that have moved within 7 days? (The solution company shouldn't charge extra if your company provides its freight rate data once a day or once a week)The answers will help you determine if your transportation technology solutions company really offers solutions or just information.