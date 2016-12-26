 
News By Tag
* Freight Rates
* Freight Broker
* 3PL provider
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Roswell
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1
December 2016
313029282726


BTU Software Company's Three-in-One Freight Rate

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Freight Rates
Freight Broker
3PL provider

Industry:
Shipping

Location:
Roswell - Georgia - US

Subject:
Products

ROSWELL, Ga. - Jan. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- BTU Software works on three indispensable modules. It is a web application that uses Microsoft Azure to integrate these three concepts to provide the ultimate revenue generator for those who use it. A Program Embracing Three Statistics

Wondering, what is three-in-one?

Three-in-one implies three significant nodes:

1. Freight Rate Prediction and Analysis
2. Sales Approximation, and
3. Measures Employee Generator

1. Freight Rate Prediction and Analysis: It incorporates Microsoft Azure machine learning to form a three-pronged prediction method. The machine learning analyzes more data points and delivers a focused forecast, with a built-in Confidence Meter that can reach your entire carrier base for capacity within seconds.

2. Sales Approximation: Rate Forecasting works into the Sales Module to allow for machine learning to constantly send data back and forth to each other. This helps the entire engine become smarter. It keeps track of daily quote requests coming in and going out to customers.  Then, it AUTOMATICALLY records the wins and losses to better understand customer pricing.

3. Measures Employee Generator: The Sales module works into Employee Measures. It assesses employees' contributions to your company by measuring: price, quote output, margins, win/loss ratio, and customer retention.  When the assessment is complete you can determine an employee's success and performance.

Bonus Feature- BTU's Three-In-One Rate system provides retention awareness by sending freight alerts to notify employee/supervisor when any consistent freight orders fall below 50%.

If you are looking for the one-stop platform to determine the freight prediction and to analyze its sales and capacity, then you can use this software. https://btusoftware.com/ is a portal that provides you the flexibility to utilize the three significant steps under one virtual roof.

Contact
Esteban@btusoftware.com
***@btusoftware.com
End
Source:btu
Email:***@btusoftware.com
Posted By:***@btusoftware.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BTU SOFTWARE COMPANY PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share