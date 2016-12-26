News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BTU Software Company's Three-in-One Freight Rate
Wondering, what is three-in-one?
Three-in-one implies three significant nodes:
1. Freight Rate Prediction and Analysis
2. Sales Approximation, and
3. Measures Employee Generator
1. Freight Rate Prediction and Analysis: It incorporates Microsoft Azure machine learning to form a three-pronged prediction method. The machine learning analyzes more data points and delivers a focused forecast, with a built-in Confidence Meter that can reach your entire carrier base for capacity within seconds.
2. Sales Approximation:
3. Measures Employee Generator: The Sales module works into Employee Measures. It assesses employees' contributions to your company by measuring: price, quote output, margins, win/loss ratio, and customer retention. When the assessment is complete you can determine an employee's success and performance.
Bonus Feature- BTU's Three-In-One Rate system provides retention awareness by sending freight alerts to notify employee/supervisor when any consistent freight orders fall below 50%.
If you are looking for the one-stop platform to determine the freight prediction and to analyze its sales and capacity, then you can use this software. https://btusoftware.com/ is a portal that provides you the flexibility to utilize the three significant steps under one virtual roof.
Contact
Esteban@btusoftware.com
***@btusoftware.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse