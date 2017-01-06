News By Tag
ApogeeINVENT Acquires Controlling Interest in Auto Search Technologies, Inc
ApogeeINVENT, a software engineering company, has acquired controlling interest in Auto Search Technologies, Inc.
AST began as a product line offered by ApogeeINVENT and was incorporated in 2007. ApogeeINVENT has continued to perform custom design and development on the AST auto dealership software platform. Both companies are excited about the opportunities to improve the customer experience and product offerings for auto dealers across the US and Canada.
"We are excited to play a larger role in the day-to-day operations of AST and really capitalize on the huge potential of their proprietary dealership software," says ApogeeINVENT COO Kevin Cunningham.
"I'm looking forward to continuing on with AST as head of business development. Having ApogeeINVENT take on a larger operational role will help us to better serve our fantastic clients and improve our product offerings," comments former AST CEO Mike Jackson. Mike Jackson has stepped down from his role as CEO to focus on business development for the company, and Chris Jackson, former President of AST with over 22 years in the automotive industry, has assumed the role of CEO. "Working together with ApogeeINVENT will allow us to further harness the combined talent of both teams and offer the industry's best automotive products and services," states CEO Chris Jackson.
ApogeeINVENT plans to use their expertise in custom development and web design to improve and add to the AST product offering. ApogeeINVENT CEO and Founder Joseph Frazier states, "We're glad to be working closely again with AST, and I'm excited about the potential this company has to really make an impact on the marketing for the auto industry."
ABOUT APOGEEINVENT
ApogeeINVENT is a custom web development and design company based out of Idaho and Nevada. In addition to their custom services, ApogeeINVENT has several marketing products that incorporate marketing automation and essential digital marketing tools like email, CRM, websites, online shopping carts, and more. Products include MarketingWebsite and CobraCart Ecommerce for businesses, TitanMLM and TitanTeambuilders for network marketing companies, PostalParrot Email Marketing service (which is included in all platforms), and iPayAuto, dealer payment processing software. Learn more at http://www.apogeeinvent.com/
ABOUT AUTO SEARCH TECHNOLOGIES
Auto Search Technologies Inc (AST) has provided dealership websites with proprietary search engine optimization built into the platform since 2007. Products include the AST AutoBAHN and Sidecar microsites. They also donate their time and software to dealer organizations around the United States, including building sites for the National Independent Auto Dealer Association (NIADA), NIADA.TV, a video streaming service for the national association, the NABD, and 18 state IADA sites. Learn more at http://www.autosearchtech.com
