 
News By Tag
* Cre
* Lease
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orange County
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


Lee & Associates Orange Ends Year with Leases Valued at $8 Mil

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cre
* Lease

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Orange County - California - US

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Orange office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, has ended 2016 with multiple completed leases totaling approximately 247,000 square feet located throughout Southern California.  The total value of the leases is approximately $8 million. Year-end lease transactions include:

1300 & 1322 Lakeview Avenue in Anaheim, California –2.17± Acres of Land for a Lease Value of $1,925,090. Leased to Brightview Landscape Services. Bryan Miller, 714-564-7123

8475 Artesia Blvd. in Buena Park, California – 13,136± SF of Industrial Space for a Lease Value of $1,380,368. Leased to Peak Strength & Conditioning. Rob Leiter, 714-564-7103

8101 Freestone in Santa Fe Springs, California – 30,000± SF Industrial Yard for a Lease Value of $461,211. Leased to Bay Cities Recovery, Inc. Christopher Destino, 714-564-7181

1071 N. Batavia in Orange, California – 8,000± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $433,224. Leased to Azura Route 66 Partners. David Williams, 714-564-7115

14937 San Fernando Mission Blvd. in Mission Hills, California – 25,000± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $354,569. Leased to The Moving Institute, LLC. Allen Buchanan, 714-564-7104 & Joshua Harper, 714-564-7116

17821 E. 17th Street in Tustin, California – 3,389± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $389,735. Leased to Urban Futures. Marshal Vogt, 714-564-7117; Jaimeson Hearne, 714-564-7146 & Erik Thompson, 714-564-7151

3111 N. Tustin Avenue in Orange, California – 3,387± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $245,851. Leased to Eagle Home Mortgage. Phil Fridd, 714-564-7124

1100 E. Howell Avenue in Anaheim, California – 18,403± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $595,000. Leased to Elysium Mosaics, Inc. Bryan Miller, 714-564-7123 & Tom Gilmer 714-564-7111

265 S. Anita in Orange, California – 3,252± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $144,222. Leased to Electronic File Group and Truxaw. Marshal Vogt, 714-564-7117

26522 La Alameda in Mission Viejo, California – 1,963± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $160,706. Leased to Technicon Design Corporation. Jaimeson Hearne, 714-564-7146

10055 Slater Avenue in Fountain Valley, California – 2,225± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $253,683. Leased to McCready Financial Group. Marshal Vogt, 714-564-7117

1140 E. Howell Avenue in Anaheim, California – 15,953± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $491,122. Leased to Golden Sportswear, Inc. Bryan Miller, 714-564-7123 & Tom Gilmer 714-564-7111

1717 W. Orangethorpe Avenue in Orange, California – 5,773± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $157,327. Leased to Colonial Realty Group and Gene Bonas, Inc. Phil Fridd, 714-564-7124

571 N. Poplar Street in Orange, California – 1,210± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $31,218. Leased to Scott Jablonski. Phil Fridd, 714-564-7124

4720 Hunter in Anaheim, California – 6,174± SF of Industrial Space for a Lease Value of $353,536. Leased to Today Investments. David Williams, 714-564-7115

3 Goddard Avenue in Irvine, California – 8,018± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $345,415. Leased to TEK Medical Systems. Bryan Miller, 714-564-7123

420 Atlas in Brea, California – 5,300± SF of Industrial Space for a Lease Value of $175,339. Leased to RPM International. Rob Leiter, 714-564-7103

1801 E. Edinger in Santa Ana, California – 1,796± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $110,454. Leased to American Income Life. Marshal Vogt, 714-564-7117

-##-

About Lee & Associates

Lee & Associates - Orange has a team of 50 agents and brokers that have provided expert commercial real estate services in and around Orange County, since 1983. Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with 52 locations across the U.S. and more than 800 brokers nationwide, providing a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional and national level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.leeorange.com/ or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/LeeAssociates; LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/lee&associates-orange, and Twitter @LeeAssocOrange
End
Source:Lee & Associates Orange
Email:***@lee-associates.com Email Verified
Tags:Cre, Lease
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Orange County - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lee & Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share