Lee & Associates Orange Ends Year with Leases Valued at $8 Mil
1300 & 1322 Lakeview Avenue in Anaheim, California –2.17± Acres of Land for a Lease Value of $1,925,090. Leased to Brightview Landscape Services. Bryan Miller, 714-564-7123
8475 Artesia Blvd. in Buena Park, California – 13,136± SF of Industrial Space for a Lease Value of $1,380,368. Leased to Peak Strength & Conditioning. Rob Leiter, 714-564-7103
8101 Freestone in Santa Fe Springs, California – 30,000± SF Industrial Yard for a Lease Value of $461,211. Leased to Bay Cities Recovery, Inc. Christopher Destino, 714-564-7181
1071 N. Batavia in Orange, California – 8,000± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $433,224. Leased to Azura Route 66 Partners. David Williams, 714-564-7115
14937 San Fernando Mission Blvd. in Mission Hills, California – 25,000± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $354,569. Leased to The Moving Institute, LLC. Allen Buchanan, 714-564-7104 & Joshua Harper, 714-564-7116
17821 E. 17th Street in Tustin, California – 3,389± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $389,735. Leased to Urban Futures. Marshal Vogt, 714-564-7117;
3111 N. Tustin Avenue in Orange, California – 3,387± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $245,851. Leased to Eagle Home Mortgage. Phil Fridd, 714-564-7124
1100 E. Howell Avenue in Anaheim, California – 18,403± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $595,000. Leased to Elysium Mosaics, Inc. Bryan Miller, 714-564-7123 & Tom Gilmer 714-564-7111
265 S. Anita in Orange, California – 3,252± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $144,222. Leased to Electronic File Group and Truxaw. Marshal Vogt, 714-564-7117
26522 La Alameda in Mission Viejo, California – 1,963± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $160,706. Leased to Technicon Design Corporation. Jaimeson Hearne, 714-564-7146
10055 Slater Avenue in Fountain Valley, California – 2,225± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $253,683. Leased to McCready Financial Group. Marshal Vogt, 714-564-7117
1140 E. Howell Avenue in Anaheim, California – 15,953± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $491,122. Leased to Golden Sportswear, Inc. Bryan Miller, 714-564-7123 & Tom Gilmer 714-564-7111
1717 W. Orangethorpe Avenue in Orange, California – 5,773± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $157,327. Leased to Colonial Realty Group and Gene Bonas, Inc. Phil Fridd, 714-564-7124
571 N. Poplar Street in Orange, California – 1,210± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $31,218. Leased to Scott Jablonski. Phil Fridd, 714-564-7124
4720 Hunter in Anaheim, California – 6,174± SF of Industrial Space for a Lease Value of $353,536. Leased to Today Investments. David Williams, 714-564-7115
3 Goddard Avenue in Irvine, California – 8,018± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $345,415. Leased to TEK Medical Systems. Bryan Miller, 714-564-7123
420 Atlas in Brea, California – 5,300± SF of Industrial Space for a Lease Value of $175,339. Leased to RPM International. Rob Leiter, 714-564-7103
1801 E. Edinger in Santa Ana, California – 1,796± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $110,454. Leased to American Income Life. Marshal Vogt, 714-564-7117
About Lee & Associates
Lee & Associates - Orange has a team of 50 agents and brokers that have provided expert commercial real estate services in and around Orange County, since 1983. Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with 52 locations across the U.S. and more than 800 brokers nationwide, providing a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional and national level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.leeorange.com/
