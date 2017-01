Lee & Associates Orange Ends Year with Leases Valued at $8 Mil

End

The Orange office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, has ended 2016 with multiple completed leases totaling approximately 247,000 square feet located throughout Southern California. The total value of the leases is approximately $8 million. Year-end lease transactions include:1300 & 1322 Lakeview Avenue in Anaheim, California± Acres of Land for a Lease Value of $1,925,090. Leased to Brightview Landscape Services. Bryan Miller, 714-564-71238475 Artesia Blvd. in Buena Park, California – 13,136± SF of Industrial Space for a Lease Value of $1,380,368. Leased to Peak Strength & Conditioning. Rob Leiter, 714-564-71038101 Freestone in Santa Fe Springs, California – 30,000± SF Industrial Yard for a Lease Value of $461,211. Leased to Bay Cities Recovery, Inc. Christopher Destino, 714-564-71811071 N. Batavia in Orange, California – 8,000± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $433,224. Leased to Azura Route 66 Partners. David Williams, 714-564-711514937 San Fernando Mission Blvd. in Mission Hills, California – 25,000± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $354,569. Leased to The Moving Institute, LLC. Allen Buchanan, 714-564-7104 & Joshua Harper, 714-564-711617821 E. 17Street in Tustin, California – 3,389± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $389,735. Leased to Urban Futures. Marshal Vogt, 714-564-7117;Jaimeson Hearne, 714-564-7146 & Erik Thompson, 714-564-71513111 N. Tustin Avenue in Orange, California – 3,387± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $245,851. Leased to Eagle Home Mortgage. Phil Fridd, 714-564-71241100 E. Howell Avenue in Anaheim, California – 18,403± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $595,000. Leased to Elysium Mosaics, Inc. Bryan Miller, 714-564-7123 & Tom Gilmer 714-564-7111265 S. Anita in Orange, California – 3,252± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $144,222. Leased to Electronic File Group and Truxaw. Marshal Vogt, 714-564-717126522 La Alameda in Mission Viejo, California – 1,963± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $160,706. Leased to Technicon Design Corporation. Jaimeson Hearne, 714-564-714610055 Slater Avenue in Fountain Valley, California – 2,225± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $253,683. Leased to McCready Financial Group. Marshal Vogt, 714-564-71171140 E. Howell Avenue in Anaheim, California – 15,953± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $491,122. Leased to Golden Sportswear, Inc. Bryan Miller, 714-564-7123 & Tom Gilmer 714-564-71111717 W. Orangethorpe Avenue in Orange, California – 5,773± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $157,327. Leased to Colonial Realty Group and Gene Bonas, Inc. Phil Fridd, 714-564-7124571 N. Poplar Street in Orange, California – 1,210± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $31,218. Leased to Scott Jablonski. Phil Fridd, 714-564-71244720 Hunter in Anaheim, California – 6,174± SF of Industrial Space for a Lease Value of $353,536. Leased to Today Investments. David Williams, 714-564-71153 Goddard Avenue in Irvine, California – 8,018± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $345,415. Leased to TEK Medical Systems. Bryan Miller, 714-564-7123420 Atlas in Brea, California – 5,300± SF of Industrial Space for a Lease Value of $175,339. Leased to RPM International. Rob Leiter, 714-564-71031801 E. Edinger in Santa Ana, California – 1,796± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $110,454. Leased to American Income Life. Marshal Vogt, 714-564-7117