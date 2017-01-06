News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Babbobox and Clevertime-Consulting (EU) announce strategic partnership for EU market
With this strategic partnership, European enterprises will have access to these ground-breaking, innovative video search and next generation of intelligent enterprise storage services.
Since 1995, Clevertime-Consulting has been specializing in helping European organizations to be more efficient in the execution of their business rules so that fixed costs are brought to a minimum. This is achieved by a strict control of documents and the data they carry as well as managing processes and intelligent searches in order to find the information that is necessary.
According to studies, by 2019, 80% of internet traffic will be video. However, there is still no cost-effective way of searching video content. This is where the market is waiting for a technology like Babbobox and VideoSpace to fulfill these demand for search. Babbobox is targeted specifically at the enterprise storage level and VideoSpace at the "Enterprise YouTube" market segment, especially since both software have European language capabilities (English, German, French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese)
Babbobox (www.babbobox.com)
VideoSpace (www.videospace.co)
"We are delighted to have Clevertime-Consulting as our first strategic partner for the EU market." Says Babbobox (http://www.babbobox.com) CEO, Alex Chan "Clevertime-
"This partnership is all a company like ours could wish for. I am still speechless with the expanded horizons Babbobox solutions will allow European customers, private and governmental, to achieve." stated Joao Penha-Lopes CEO of CleverTime-Consulting LLC ((http://www.clevertime-
With this strategic partnership, European enterprises will have access to these ground-breaking, innovative video search and generation of intelligent enterprise storage services. With the exponential growth in video content, this partnership is poised to meet these increasing global media demands.
Contact
Alex Chan
***@babbobox.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse