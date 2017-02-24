News By Tag
Announcement: Launch of World's First Video-Search-as-a-Service (VSaaS)
We are excited to announce that VideoSpace Video-Search-as-a-Service (www.VideoSearch.Services) will be officially launched at the Singapore leg of the Tech Summit on 13-14 March 2017.
"Search is a fundamental human and organisational need. While video content count for more than 70% of all internet traffic today. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to combine the two and launch a video search service that has such tremendous market potential!" says Babbobox CEO, Alex Chan "Thus, we are very excited about launching the World's First Video-Search-
For the launch, VideoSpace Video-Search-
- Speech Recognition (up to 9 languages)
- Words or Text (more than 25 languages)
- Motion Detection
- Facial Detection
- Emotion Detection
- Offensive Content Detection
"We are happy to be part of this exclusive Tech Summit. It shows that we are right on the leading edge of technology."
With this launch, enterprises will have access to these ground-breaking, innovative video search services to enhance their business value and propositions. With the exponential growth in video content, VideoSpace Video-Search-
