Announcement: Launch of World's First Video-Search-as-a-Service (VSaaS)

We are excited to announce that VideoSpace Video-Search-as-a-Service (www.VideoSearch.Services) will be officially launched at the Singapore leg of the Tech Summit on 13-14 March 2017.

Contact

Babbobox Pte Ltd. Alex Chan

***@babbobox.com Babbobox Pte Ltd. Alex Chan

End

-- We are excited to announce thatwill be officially launched at the Singapore leg of the Tech Summit held between March 13 to 14, 2017."Search is a fundamental human and organisational need. While video content count for more than 70% of all internet traffic today. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to combine the two and launch a video search service that has such tremendous market potential!" says Babbobox CEO, Alex Chan "Thus, we are very excited about launching the World's First Video-Search-as-a-Service during the Microsoft Tech Summit."For the launch,will focus on 6 keys areas:"We are happy to be part of this exclusive Tech Summit. It shows that we are right on the leading edge of technology."says Babbobox CEO, Alex Chan.With this launch, enterprises will have access to these ground-breaking, innovative video search services to enhance their business value and propositions. With the exponential growth in video content, http://videosearch.services ) is poised to meet these increasing global media demands.