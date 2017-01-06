WISE in Aquaculture Application

LONG BEACH, Calif.
- Jan. 12, 2017
-- Introduction:
Overfishing has becomes a global environmental crisis in this day-in-age, and our oceans are being plundered. Since the ocean's resources are limited, it requires the aquaculture industry to be more ecofriendly and sustainable. With the advances in technology and rising labor costs, greater levels of automation technology such as monitoring of water temperature, oxygen content and pH value, etc. have been introduced into aquaculture production applications to reduce cost and improve the production. By using WISE-5801, you can always monitor the fish ponds and perform routine control operations at scheduled intervals. In addition, WISE-5801 is equipped with SMS sending function (for alarm reports) and SMS command receiving function. Even without network connection, it can still send and receive text messages to complete tasks in real-time.
Description:
To prevent fish from dying due to lack of oxygen, most fish ponds adopt high stocking densities. It now only requires using water pumps for water circulation to maintain water quality, but also requires water aeration to increase the oxygen saturation in the water. In this application, the ICP DAS USA WISE-5801 is connected to water pumps and water tank aerators, by using the Schedule function of WISE-5801, the aerators are set to start at 10:00am and stop at 5:00pm daily for routine automatic water aeration. When an unusual event or damage occurs, WISE-5801 will send SMS messages to notify the operators for immediate response to the emergency and real-time maintenance. The operators can also send out SMS commands to WISE-5801 to start the water pumps and increase the pressure to produce more splashing water to increase oxygen saturation so that it would not cause massive death of the fish due to the malfunction of aerators. In addition, WISE-5801 can be connected to various I/O devices such as temperature sensors or water quality sensors to monitor and record real-time status of the fish ponds. By setting the IF-THEN-ELSE logic rules, it can immediately inform the operator when unusual events occur such as low temperature or unusual PH value. By using the ICP DAS USA WISE-5801, it will dramatically reduce the losses due to unexpected accidents and enhance the functionality of your entire aquaculture system.
Product: WISE-5801 In addition to the features of our current WISE series modules, the ICP DAS USA WISE-5801 provides more support in I/O functions. It allows connections with a wide range of XW-Boards, I-7000 / M-7000 Remote I/O modules and Modbus RTU slave devices, allowing users to choose the most suitable I/O modules for them. With the microSD card, it provides Data Logger function to real-time record the I/O data of the controller and send data files by FTP or Email to the control center at a scheduled time for further administration management or data analysis. WISE-5801 also features SMS sending function for alarm report and SMS command receiving function to perform two-way interactions with the operators in real-time.
Benefits: o No programming is required to implement system logic settings. o Can build up a system immediately o Significantly reduces the time and labor costs on the aquaculture system development o Built-in IF-THEN-ELSE logic rules execution engine o Supports ICP DAS USA XW-Board, I-7000/M-7000 modules and standard Modbus RTU Slave modules for I/O channel monitoring o Supports Counter, Timer, Schedule, Email sending and Recipe functions o Supports Data Logger and data log files send back function o Supports Modbus TCP/RTU protocol for seamless SCADA software integration o Supports SMS message alarm sending and SMS command receiving function
