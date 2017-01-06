News By Tag
Michele's Granola Donates $60,000 to Organizations Increasing Access to Healthy Food
Company creates Give One for Good Food® program to support Baltimore/DC organizations improving the food system
A 2015 Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future report found that 1 in 4 Baltimore residents live in a food desert with limited access to healthful food, contributing to an increased risk of poor health outcomes. "My reason for founding Give One is simple: I believe everyone deserves good food," says Tsucalas.
Give One funding recipients include Whitelock Community Farm, a Baltimore City urban farm that grows, sells and distributes fresh produce while promoting education and job growth; Gather Baltimore, a volunteer-run program that collects surplus produce for redistribution to Baltimore's underserved citizens; and the Maryland Farmers Market Association that operates programs to improve access to healthful, local food for all; among others.
Says Whitelock Farm Board President Justin Kuk, "Michele's Granola is one of Whitelock Community Farm's most generous and consistent supporters. Give One provides us with more than just valuable financial support to better serve the community; the Michele's Granola team also volunteers regularly at the farm. Michele and her team are not just another donor, but an important part of the Whitelock Community Farm family."
In 2017, Michele aims to expand the Give One program to create a network where other likeminded businesses can connect easily with nonprofits and organizations that are passionate about creating a healthier, sustainable food system.
Considerable growth in Michele's Granola sales in 2016 enabled Give One funding recipients to make significant strides towards fulfilling their missions. Michele's bakery produces five year-round varieties of handmade granola cereal, plus a seasonally rotating variety, and Michele's Toasted Muesli. Products are available at more than 500 natural food retailers and food service facilities, and can be ordered online at Amazon and michelesgranola.com. More about Give One for Good Food here: https://www.michelesgranola.com/
About Michele's Granola
Michele's Granola makes a variety of small batch granola from scratch and is prepared fresh daily using premium natural, organic and GMO-free ingredients. Since 2006, Michele's Granola has been dedicated to making healthy granola that tastes good. The company now produces 12,000 pounds of granola each week which is distributed to more than 500 natural foods retailers, grocery stores and food service facilities. The production facility is 100% wind-powered and certified by Green-e and 80% of the company's waste is either recycled or composted. More information at www.michelesgranola.com.
Lauren Shafer
***@michelesgranola.com
