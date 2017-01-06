News By Tag
Valentine's Day at Tyddyn Llan: One night from £165 pp (or £300 for two nights)
Enjoy a memorable Valentine's this year with a loved one at Michelin-starred Tyddyn Llan in north Wales.
Formerly the private shooting lodge of the Duke of Westminster, Tyddyn Llan is a fine Georgian house in extensive manicured grounds, which includes a herb garden from where owner and head chef Bryan Webb grows some of his ingredients.
The special break begins on arrival with a chilled half bottle of Louis Roederer Champagne and chocolates in the room, before getting ready for a remarkable seven course menu prepared by Bryan, preceded by canapés served with a complementary glass of Billecart-Salmon Champagne.
The full menu will comprise:
Pumpkin soup
• Dressed langoustine with fennel, avocado and radish salad
• Parfait of foie gras and chicken liver, onion chutney
• Griddled scallops with cauliflower purée, pancetta, caper and raisin dressing
• Roast wild bass with laverbread butter sauce
• Chateaubriand of aged Welsh black beef 'en chevreuil', shallot and thyme purée
• Passionfruit baked Alaska to share
Finish the memorable meal with coffee and petit fours. There is also the option of enjoying a range of tasting wines to complement each course for £35 per person.
The following morning, enjoy a leisurely breakfast from the wide choice of hot dishes.
There is also the option of staying for a second night, perhaps enjoying one of the many local walks, with a superior packed lunch (free guide notes available).
Return for tea and shortbread, and later choose from our full dinner menu in the evening.
The special break costs from £165 pp in a standard room (upgrades at a supplement subject to availability and extra nights from £135 pp).
Some rooms are dog friendly (£10 per night). The extra night, with packed lunch, tea and dinner is £135 per person, irrespective of room grade.
Call 01490 440 264 (www.tyddynllan.co.uk).
