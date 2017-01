Valentine's Day at Tyddyn Llan: One night from £165 pp (or £300 for two nights)

Enjoy a memorable Valentine's this year with a loved one at Michelin-starred Tyddyn Llan in north Wales.

Romance at Tyddyn Llan

Contact

Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR

***@traveldogpr.co.uk Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR

End

-- This St. Valentine's Day (Tuesday 14 February), whisk your loved one off to the romantic setting of Michelin-starred Tyddyn Llan Restaurant with Rooms in north Wales, on the edge of Snowdonia and in the shadow of the Berwyn Mountains.Formerly the private shooting lodge of the Duke of Westminster, Tyddyn Llan is a fine Georgian house in extensive manicured grounds, which includes a herb garden from where owner and head chef Bryan Webb grows some of his ingredients.The special break begins on arrival with a chilled half bottle of Louis Roederer Champagne and chocolates in the room, before getting ready for a remarkable seven course menu prepared by Bryan, preceded by canapés served with a complementary glass of Billecart-Salmon Champagne.Pumpkin soup• Dressed langoustine with fennel, avocado and radish salad• Parfait of foie gras and chicken liver, onion chutney• Griddled scallops with cauliflower purée, pancetta, caper and raisin dressing• Roast wild bass with laverbread butter sauce• Chateaubriand of aged Welsh black beef 'en chevreuil', shallot and thyme purée• Passionfruit baked Alaska to shareFinish the memorable meal with coffee and petit fours. There is also the option of enjoying a range of tasting wines to complement each course for £35 per person.The following morning, enjoy a leisurely breakfast from the wide choice of hot dishes.There is also the option of staying for a second night, perhaps enjoying one of the many local walks, with a superior packed lunch (free guide notes available).Return for tea and shortbread, and later choose from our full dinner menu in the evening.The special break costs from £165 pp in a standard room (upgrades at a supplement subject to availability and extra nights from £135 pp).Some rooms are dog friendly (£10 per night). The extra night, with packed lunch, tea and dinner is £135 per person, irrespective of room grade.Call 01490 440 264 ( www.tyddynllan.co.uk ).