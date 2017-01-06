News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Building Sustainable Green Infrastructure with Green Walls and Green Roofs
To offset the environmental and health risks posed by rapid urbanization, there is a need to implement innovative urban greening initiatives that is in line with a city's requirement. Understanding the potential of these green infrastructure solutions and to compensate for the loss of urban greenery, green facades, green roofs and vertical gardens or more commonly known as green walls have grown in popularity.
The concept of green roofs and vertical gardens is certainly not new with countries such as Singapore, Australia, Germany, France and Canada that have been leading the way in investing in these sustainable solutions. Cost efficiency, energy savings reduced air temperatures, and lower maintenance costs are some of the benefits of installing green roofs and developing green walls.
Mr. Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East, commented, "The need for green spaces has been emphasized enough and more. The advancements in technology have enabled the development of innovative green infrastructure solutions in the region. With technology available at our disposal, we need to strive to mainstream green roofs and green walls within our environment."
In the Middle East, Dubai has been undertaking measures to propagate the use of green roofs and green walls. In a bid to transform Dubai and as part of the emirate's 2020 vision, Dubai Municipality has earmarked Dh6 billion to develop 12,000 hectares of greenery through landscaping and horticultural projects. Few years back, Dubai Municipality launched the 'Green Roofs' initiative to convert all roofs of buildings and houses into a cultivated space. In fact, the Desert Rose City project that is expected to be completed before Expo 2020, covering 14,000 hectares of land will also use eco-friendly solutions like green roofs. More recently, Dubai Municipality officials unveiled a Green Wall project of 30 metres height at the municipality's headquarters.
Mr. Hariharan, further added, "Apart from playing an effective role in curbing global warming, the potential aesthetic, economic, environmental, and social benefits of green roofs and vertical gardens for the Middle East region are known to all. The importance of sustainable landscape architecture practices and the practical challenges in developing and implementing green roofs and vertical landscapes for the Middle East region, and more specifically in Dubai will be explored at length at the Middle East Smart Landscape Summit."
The Summit that will be held on 15th and 16th May at Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa will include topics focusing on sustainable living walls and green roofs. More information on the 5th Annual Middle East Smart Landscape Summit is available now at http://www.landscapesummit.com. Follow the Summit on social media with the hashtag #MESLS2017 (https://twitter.com/
About Expotrade
Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.
For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com
Media Contact
Lakshmi
marketing@expotrade-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse