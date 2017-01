World premiere "Plasticity" takes audience inside human consciousness

A comatose man re-emerges into consciousness in a multilayered, multimedia theatrical event about the miraculous power of the brain to re-wire and heal itself in a comedic tour of the collective unconscious.

Plasticity at Hudson Guild Theatre

-- Written by Ovation, LA Drama Critics Circle and LA Weekly award-nominated co-writersandopens January 28 for an eight-week run through March 13 at thein Hollywood.McCaskill and Lyras team up with two-time Grammy Award-nominated composer, visual artistand three-time Emmy Award winning editorto create a profound, humorous and highly ambitious tour of the collective unconscious.Blending cutting-edge science with masterful storytelling,takes the audience deep inside the mind of David Rosely, as he lies in a coma. A hovering circle of doctors and loved ones, including David's twin brother Grant, are all played by Lyras in an unusual solo performance. The actor not only creates multiple characters, but interacts with them onstage through the use of integrated projections.Lyras and McCaskill (who directs), extensively researched the science of brain plasticity, conducting multiple interviews with doctors and scientists before committing script to paper."The latest neuroscience informs the show's exploration of how the brain heals itself and ultimately creates the mind," Lyras says. "David's attempts to piece together his consciousness as he emerges from the coma are represented visually, using multiple projectors to create 3D effects.""It's a pleasure consulting with writers committed to getting complicated science of the brain right," says Clinical Professor of Neurology at NYU's School of MedicineBrain plasticity (from the Greek word "plastos" meaning molded) refers to the extraordinary ability of the brain to modify its own structure and function following changes within the body or in the exterior environment. The play also examines important end-of-life issues, as David's friends and family consider whether or not to "pull the plug."runs January 28 through March 13 on Saturdays and Mondays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 7:00 pm. In addition, there will be one preview on Fri. January 27 and one Friday performance on March 10, both at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $30 (preview $20) atTix and info, call (323) 960-7787 or go to www.plasticitytheplay.com