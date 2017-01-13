News By Tag
Brelby Leaders Take the Stage in PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
Executive Director Brian Maticic and Education Director John Perovich Come Out to Play
Brian Maticic is Brelby's co-founder and Executive Director, and is equally enthusiastic about working with Perovich.
"Every time we work together I feel that we have found the ability to both challenge each other in earnest, and in the same moment be supportive and encouraging,"
The two are featured in Brelby's Peter and the Starcatcher, opening Friday at the Brelby Playhouse in historic downtown Glendale. Maticic plays the coveted role of the dread pirate Black Stache (who will one day be Captain Hook), and Perovich appears as Lord Leonard Aster.
The line between work and play is often invisible, among creatives. Perovich explains, "We are frequent collaborators in official or unofficial capacities. For instance, we have been paired as director/playwright or playwright/dramaturg. Conversely, we are always discussing ideas with one another about plays that we're writing or simply speaking about how rehearsals are going on various projects. Working on Peter & the Starcatcher has been incredible. We share the stage a few times throughout the play. Unfortunately for me (but fortunately for the audience), Brian is hilarious—I have a hard time not breaking character!"
Maticic interjected, "Don't let John fool you. He's funny, too. Hilarious, even. There's a moment in Starcatcher when John's character is speaking Dodo (as in the bird) that destroys me every rehearsal. He's constantly in playwright or dramaturg mode so in the moment when he finds something funny he doesn't laugh. He says, "That's hilarious" pretty flatly, then laughs at himself for analyzing it instead of laughing at it, which in turn cracks me up, every time."
"Brian and I also teach at Metropolitan Arts Institute in Phoenix," Perovich said. "I instruct high school theatre and film. Brian recently began teaching theatre for our middle school students. Somehow, Brian manages to have more energy than the students, which is an incredible accomplishment. I'm excited to see how our artistic relationship continues to grow to benefit the students at Metro Arts—sky's the limit!"
Maticic concluded, "Outside of the theatre John is enthusiastic, patient and encouraging. I think this is what makes him such a great teacher. To see how his students respond to him is incredible. I hope they, and I think they do, recognize the opportunity they have learning from him."
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER performs Jan 20-21, 27-28, Feb 3-4, Feb 10-11 @ 7:30PM and Jan 22, 29, Feb 5, 12 @ 2PM. Tickets are available by visiting the official web site at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $25 per performance. Admission to PETER AND THE STARCATCHER is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
Cassandra Symonds
