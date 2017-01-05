News By Tag
No Grid, No Problem for Sustainability Education
School of Integrated Living offers only community-based, off-grid permaculture immersion program in Eastern US
SOIL's unique partnership with Earthaven provides firsthand experience with integrated sustainability practices. Immersion participants will become enmeshed in the life of the 23-year-old community as they work, learn, and live off-grid. Students will explore a curriculum that includes ecological farming, natural building, and renewable energy systems, all under the skilled mentorship of SOIL instructors and Earthaven members. By joining the web of the community themselves, participants will also examine the social dimensions of sustainability through Earthaven's consensus-based self-governance process and alternative economics.
"This work cannot be taught as a soundbite or as an online course—it must be lived with the whole self," says SOIL co-founder Lee Walker Warren. "At Earthaven, we are one of the few groups on Earth consciously practicing the rebuilding of sustainable human habitat. Graduates of the Permaculture and Ecovillage Immersion gain whole-life skills that deepen into embodied knowledge, which is acquired not through books and lectures but through daily experience with others who are actively living this life."
At the end of the immersion, students will receive a Permaculture Design Certificate that matches and exceeds the standard curriculum content laid out by the Permaculture Institute of North America. Tuition for the two-month program is $6,800 and includes food, camping at Earthaven, certification fees, and all course materials. Students who register before Feb. 10 are eligible for a $400 discount.
More information about the Permaculture and Ecovillage Immersion is available at http://www.schoolofintegratedliving.org/
ABOUT SCHOOL OF INTEGRATED LIVING
School of Integrated Living (SOIL) inspires people to live responsible and creative lives by providing experiential education in integrated living and regenerative systems. Its programs educate empowered, skilled, and conscious leaders dedicated to creating radical change and healthy reciprocal relationships.
SOIL has provided whole-life education to over 500 students since its founding in 2013. In addition to offering its own classes, the school has partnered with the College of Charleston, Coastal Carolina University, and Furman University to give a real-world complement to college courses. Work by SOIL instructors has been featured in Permaculture, Home Power, and Mountain Xpress.
Daniel Walton
***@schoolofintegratedliving.org
