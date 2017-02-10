News By Tag
Sustainable Development Training Takes a Village
School of Integrated Living certified to offer UNESCO-recognized Ecovillage Design Education credential by Gaia Education
Participants in an Ecovillage Design Education program study four core dimensions of sustainability—
"The program helps passionate people understand their impact on society and forge real connections with themselves and others," says SOIL co-founder Lee Walker Warren. "People who are deeply engaged in their local and global communities make the biggest impact, both on other individuals and the planet."
UNESCO has designated Ecovillage Design Education as an important component in accelerating sustainable solutions at the local level. Gaia Education, a Key Partner of the UNESCO Global Action Programme on Education for Sustainable Development, certifies organizations across the world that offer training in support of this goal.
Upon completion of SOIL's Permaculture and Ecovillage Immersion, students will receive both an Ecovillage Design Education Certificate and a Permaculture Design Certificate that matches and exceeds the standard curriculum content laid out by the Permaculture Institute of North America. More information is available at http://www.schoolofintegratedliving.org/
Daniel Walton
School of Integrated Living
daniel@schoolofintegratedliving.org
