 
News By Tag
* Ecovillage
* Sustainability
* Gaia Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Black Mountain
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Sustainable Development Training Takes a Village

School of Integrated Living certified to offer UNESCO-recognized Ecovillage Design Education credential by Gaia Education
 
 
Gaia Education Certification Stamp
Gaia Education Certification Stamp
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ecovillage
Sustainability
Gaia Education

Industry:
Education

Location:
Black Mountain - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Partnerships

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- School of Integrated Living (SOIL) has been certified by Gaia Education to provide the Ecovillage Design Education credential through its Permaculture and Ecovillage Immersion at Earthaven Ecovillage, June 10–August 11. SOIL is now one of only two organizations in the US to offer this internationally recognized certificate, part of the UNESCO Global Action Programme on Education for Sustainable Development.

Participants in an Ecovillage Design Education program study four core dimensions of sustainability—social, worldview, ecological, and economic—through hands-on exploration of a sustainable settlement. This training prepares students with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills to design societies that use energy more efficiently, distribute wealth more fairly, and produce less waste.

"The program helps passionate people understand their impact on society and forge real connections with themselves and others," says SOIL co-founder Lee Walker Warren. "People who are deeply engaged in their local and global communities make the biggest impact, both on other individuals and the planet."

UNESCO has designated Ecovillage Design Education as an important component in accelerating sustainable solutions at the local level. Gaia Education, a Key Partner of the UNESCO Global Action Programme on Education for Sustainable Development, certifies organizations across the world that offer training in support of this goal.

Upon completion of SOIL's Permaculture and Ecovillage Immersion, students will receive both an Ecovillage Design Education Certificate and a Permaculture Design Certificate that matches and exceeds the standard curriculum content laid out by the Permaculture Institute of North America. More information is available at http://www.schoolofintegratedliving.org/programs/permacul... or from SOIL Director NikiAnne Feinberg at nikianne@schoolofintegratedliving.org.

Media Contact
Daniel Walton
School of Integrated Living
daniel@schoolofintegratedliving.org
End
Source:
Email:***@schoolofintegratedliving.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
School of Integrated Living PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share