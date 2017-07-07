News By Tag
Learn to Lead Like a Forest with School of Integrated Living
School of Integrated Living launches weekly Wild Leaders Immersion course in Asheville combining deep nature connection with leadership development.
The immersion will ground students in the natural world through hands-on skills such as wild food foraging, sensory awareness, bird language, animal tracking, and primitive firemaking. Using this ecological literacy as a foundation, participants will simultaneously explore cultural design and leadership practices such as inner tracking, storytelling, mentoring, and nonviolent communication to serve as a road map in their lives. Course instructors include Luke Cannon, Michael Ismerio, Clint Corley, Sara Callaway, and NikiAnne Feinberg.
"A strong foundation in ecoliteracy and connection to the natural world are vital parts of being a competent and effective leader," says immersion instructor Luke Cannon. "As leaders, it is important for us not to get trapped in our minds and lose clarity. Ancestral skills such as wilderness navigation and woodcarving bring us out of our minds and into our bodies and hearts."
The Wild Leaders Immersion is offered on a sliding tuition scale from $3,000 to $5,000. This cost includes all instruction, course materials, dinners, field trips, and camping fees. Early registration is encouraged. For more information, visit http://schoolofintegratedliving.org/
ABOUT SCHOOL OF INTEGRATED LIVING
School of Integrated Living (SOIL) inspires people to live responsible and creative lives by providing experiential education in integrated living and regenerative systems. Its programs educate empowered, skilled, and conscious leaders dedicated to creating radical change and healthy reciprocal relationships.
SOIL has provided whole-life education to over 500 students since its founding in 2013. In addition to offering its own classes, the school has partnered with the College of Charleston, Coastal Carolina University, and Furman University to give a real-world complement to college courses. Work by SOIL instructors has been featured in Permaculture, Home Power, and Mountain Xpress.
Daniel Walton
SOIL Communications Coordinator
***@schoolofintegratedliving.org
