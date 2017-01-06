News By Tag
ClusterHQ customers can now get free transition to OpenStack platform powered by Sardina FishOS
Route forward for ClusterHQ's Flocker customers: free transition to OpenStack platform based on Sardina FishOS
"We appreciate some customers' apprehension regarding continuity and support following the unfortunate demise of ClusterHQ. To provide customers with a route forward, we are offering transition to Sardina FishOS. This would enable customers to rapidly enjoy the values of higher efficiency and improved facility utilization, in addition to OpenStack's extensive capabilities trusted by broad ranges of customers," said Anna Panchenko, VP of Marketing, Sardina Systems.
Sardina Systems is capable of addressing and supporting most of the ClusterHQ's Flocker product feature set and can even put at disposal new features designed to overcome containers' limitations and make the customer's life much easier: access to live migration and data assurance support, while driving down TCO.
Bringing a full life-cycle view to OpenStack operations -- encompassing deployment, operation, and upgrade phases -- are now ordinary daily operations with Sardina FishOS.
In addition to greater application agility, customers can also benefit from FishOS' innovative solution for increased operational efficiency and greater service reliability, while leveraging FishOS' unique zero-downtime upgrade, designed to achieve uptime assurance with each new OpenStack release upgrade.
Free transition to OpenStack platform based on FishOS
A container transition process to an OpenStack platform powered by FishOS will bring substantial benefits to the customers, encompassing:
• smooth, seamless and rapid transition process while retaining all the benefits of ClusterHQ's Flocker
• improved workload resource availability to ensure high application performance
• high degree of data availability and security
• resources are actively managed, eliminating contention while right-sizing capacity - unique capability of FishOS
• retain Docker's programmability benefits
OpenStack has become the most widely deployed cloud platform of choice for enterprises and service providers, is a technology integration engine that manages bare metal, virtual machines, and container orchestration frameworks with a single set of APIs.
About Sardina Systems:
Sardina Systems provides smart, efficient, super-scalable cloud automation technology, enabling organizations to rapidly experience the value of OpenStack cloud and maximizing the utility of their resources. Sardina Systems help customers to manage OpenStack environments easily, flexibly and efficiently, having carbon footprint along the way.
Sardina Systems is headquartered in Estonia, with local presence in the UK, Germany, Romania and Russia.
Visit Sardina Systems at http://www.sardinasystems.com or connect on Twitter (@sardinasystems)
