 
News By Tag
* Open Source
* Cloud
* Containers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Open source
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tallinn
  Tallinn
  Estonia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

ClusterHQ customers can now get free transition to OpenStack platform powered by Sardina FishOS

Route forward for ClusterHQ's Flocker customers: free transition to OpenStack platform based on Sardina FishOS
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Open Source
Cloud
Containers

Industry:
Open source

Location:
Tallinn - Tallinn - Estonia

TALLINN, Estonia - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Sardina Systems has announced free transition process to OpenStack platform to all ClusterHQ customers. Following the unexpected announcement on 22 December 2016 that the container storage vendor ClusterHQ is shutting down their operations immediately,Sardina Systems has decided to offer continuity to ClusterHQ customers a free transition path to Sardina FishOS, built on OpenStack, the most popular open source cloud management platform.

Building on OpenStack's extensive foundation, FishOS is the world's first energy-optimizing and utilization-improving OpenStack automation system. FishOS provides a flexibly pluggable, highly-available cloud resource management architecture for enabling a wide variety of automation and data access methods, scaling to thousands of servers, improving utilization and lowering costs.

"We appreciate some customers' apprehension regarding continuity and support following the unfortunate demise of ClusterHQ. To provide customers with a route forward, we are offering transition to Sardina FishOS. This would enable customers to rapidly enjoy the values of higher efficiency and improved facility utilization, in addition to OpenStack's extensive capabilities trusted by broad ranges of customers," said Anna Panchenko, VP of Marketing, Sardina Systems.

Sardina Systems is capable of addressing and supporting most of the ClusterHQ's Flocker product feature set and can even put at disposal new features designed to overcome containers' limitations and make the customer's life much easier: access to live migration and data assurance support, while driving down TCO.

Bringing a full life-cycle view to OpenStack operations -- encompassing deployment, operation, and upgrade phases -- are now ordinary daily operations with Sardina FishOS.

In addition to greater application agility, customers can also benefit from FishOS' innovative solution for increased operational efficiency and greater service reliability, while leveraging FishOS' unique zero-downtime upgrade, designed to achieve uptime assurance with each new OpenStack release upgrade.

Free transition to OpenStack platform based on FishOS

A container transition process to an OpenStack platform powered by FishOS will bring substantial benefits to the customers, encompassing:

• smooth, seamless and rapid transition process while retaining all the benefits of ClusterHQ's Flocker
• improved workload resource availability to ensure high application performance
• high degree of data availability and security
• resources are actively managed, eliminating contention while right-sizing capacity - unique capability of FishOS
• retain Docker's programmability benefits

OpenStack has become the most widely deployed cloud platform of choice for enterprises and service providers, is a technology integration engine that manages bare metal, virtual machines, and container orchestration frameworks with a single set of APIs.

About Sardina Systems:

Sardina Systems provides smart, efficient, super-scalable cloud automation technology, enabling organizations to rapidly experience the value of OpenStack cloud and maximizing the utility of their resources. Sardina Systems help customers to manage OpenStack environments easily, flexibly and efficiently, having carbon footprint along the way.

Sardina Systems is headquartered in Estonia, with local presence in the UK, Germany, Romania and Russia.

Visit Sardina Systems at http://www.sardinasystems.com or connect on Twitter (@sardinasystems) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/sardina-systems). © 2017 Sardina Systems. All rights reserved.

Contact
Katerina Gumenko
***@sardinasystems.com
End
Source:Sardina Systems
Email:***@sardinasystems.com
Posted By:***@sardinasystems.com Email Verified
Tags:Open Source, Cloud, Containers
Industry:Open source
Location:Tallinn - Tallinn - Estonia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mihaela Constantinescu PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share