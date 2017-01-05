 
News By Tag
* Funding
* Data Analytics
* Retail
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Data Analytics Co. Intelligence Node Raises $0.75 Million Venture Debt From BlackSoil Capital

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Funding
* Data Analytics
* Retail

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Partnerships

MUMBAI, India - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- NEA & Orios backed retail analytics provider Intelligence Node Consulting Pvt. Ltd., raised ₹5 Crores from Mumbai based specialized financing NBFC firm BlackSoil Capital Private Limited. Intelligence Node is also backed by marquee angel investors, viz. Gaurav Sharma, Sunil Varrier, Arindam Das, Anupam Mittal & Mr. Gul Mukhey.

Launched in 2012, Intelligence Node is a big data company specializing in pricing intelligence for the retail industry delivering insights churned from its proprietary product database of 1 Billion unique products spread across 130,000+ brands over 1100+ categories. Retail insights from the company's big data engine are consumed globally by more than 150 retailers and brands to guide their retail life cycle decisions ranging from enriching merchandizing strategies to optimizing prices in real-time. The company's two products (InCompetitor™ & InOptimizer™) enable the customers to get an overview of the competitive landscape in terms of pricing & visibility. It also suggests the client the most optimum pricing for its products.Its strong back-end analytics technology/process can support a wide range of offerings in terms of refined data in the most efficient matter.

"Intelligence Node has some great aspirations in reaching out to blue-chip MNC's in global retail. The utility for our technology & products is immense and with the help of venture debt provided by BlackSoil our business has got optimum fuel to run and grow faster in this industry" – said Mr. Sanjeev, CEO and Co-founder of Intelligence Node.

"We found the products, the technology, the founders and the utility of IntelligenceNode very impressive & path breaking. The company has strong client traction coupled with zero client churn. We have great hopes from the company and wish the team all the luck for its future endeavors" – said Mr. Ankur Bansal, Director, BlackSoil Capital Private Limited.

After investments in Cloud based telephony company "Knowlarity" , Indian arm of NASDAQ listed company Groupon "Nearbuy", BlackSoil has completed its third Venture debt transaction with "Intelligence Node". In six months of its operation, the NBFC has reached a INR 75 Crores loan book across 7 transactions and in process to expand their loan book to ~INR 100 Crores by March 2017.

BlackSoil is backed by the family offices of respected corporate houses such as: Gala family – Promoters of Navneet Education Limited, Shetty family – Promoters of Avvashya Group and Mr Virendra Gala, a renowned real estate expert in Mumbai.

About Intelligence Node
Intelligence Node is a hyper-growth Retail Analytics company. Its solutions help brands and retailers to optimize their pricing, product and merchandising operations by using real-time data to make better decisions. By tracking over 1 billion unique products across 130,000+ brands over 1,100+ categories, Intelligence Node delivers actionable insights. Applying a combination of Intelligence Node's big data and retail analytics technology and know-how, brands and retailers maker better pricing and merchandizing decisions daily. More at www.intelligencenode.com

Contact
Intelligence Node
***@intelligencenode.com
End
Source:
Email:***@intelligencenode.com Email Verified
Tags:Funding, Data Analytics, Retail
Industry:Retail
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Intelligence Node News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share