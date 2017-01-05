News By Tag
Data Analytics Co. Intelligence Node Raises $0.75 Million Venture Debt From BlackSoil Capital
Launched in 2012, Intelligence Node is a big data company specializing in pricing intelligence for the retail industry delivering insights churned from its proprietary product database of 1 Billion unique products spread across 130,000+ brands over 1100+ categories. Retail insights from the company's big data engine are consumed globally by more than 150 retailers and brands to guide their retail life cycle decisions ranging from enriching merchandizing strategies to optimizing prices in real-time.
"Intelligence Node has some great aspirations in reaching out to blue-chip MNC's in global retail. The utility for our technology & products is immense and with the help of venture debt provided by BlackSoil our business has got optimum fuel to run and grow faster in this industry" – said Mr. Sanjeev, CEO and Co-founder of Intelligence Node.
"We found the products, the technology, the founders and the utility of IntelligenceNode very impressive & path breaking. The company has strong client traction coupled with zero client churn. We have great hopes from the company and wish the team all the luck for its future endeavors" – said Mr. Ankur Bansal, Director, BlackSoil Capital Private Limited.
BlackSoil is backed by the family offices of respected corporate houses such as: Gala family – Promoters of Navneet Education Limited, Shetty family – Promoters of Avvashya Group and Mr Virendra Gala, a renowned real estate expert in Mumbai.
About Intelligence Node
Intelligence Node is a hyper-growth Retail Analytics company. Its solutions help brands and retailers to optimize their pricing, product and merchandising operations by using real-time data to make better decisions. By tracking over 1 billion unique products across 130,000+ brands over 1,100+ categories, Intelligence Node delivers actionable insights. Applying a combination of Intelligence Node's big data and retail analytics technology and know-how, brands and retailers maker better pricing and merchandizing decisions daily. More at www.intelligencenode.com
