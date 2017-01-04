Voit Corporation Enters Licensing Partnership with One Entertainment

 

LAS VEGAS - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Prominent sporting goods company, Voit Corporation, has announced a licensing representation agreement with Las Vegas based One Entertainment.  One Entertainment is set to become Voit's licensing agent in North America, and both companies will work together closely to develop a program in key categories including apparel, accessories, headwear, footwear, equipment and sporting goods, among others.

Founded in 1922, The Voit Corporation pioneered multiple new technologies and patents in several sporting goods segments, including all-rubber balls, diving accessories and time pieces. Voit is also a leading sports brand in the soccer segment, celebrating 30 years as the official match ball of the professional Mexican soccer league (LIGA MX).

"The Voit Corporation has been a pioneer in the sporting industry for just under 100 years," says David Gebel, Managing Partner, One Entertainment. "We are honored to be collaborating with such a prestigious and dynamic brand, and take part in their expansion into new product categories."

"Voit is continually evolving its brand narrative, focusing on our commitment to athletes and our passion for sports. Innovative, exciting, and trend-right, our new collections are a great showcase of this evolution," says Christian Howland, Global Licensing Director, Voit Corporation.  "Teaming up with One Entertainment will allow our company to bring this narrative to the all-important North American market and increase our presence there."

The first products from this partnership are expected to be released in the Fall of 2017.

About Voit Corporation

Voit was founded by German-American entrepreneur William J. Voit of Worthington, Indiana in 1922. It is a leading sporting goods manufacturer globally, launching over 1,700 new product SKU's every year.

About One Entertainment:

One Entertainment is a fully integrated brand-management agency offering licensing, creative and retail support to select brands in the world of sports and entertainment. Its portfolio of representations includes FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chivas Guadalajara and Inter Milan, to name just a few.

