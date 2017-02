Universal Brand Development Taps One Latino for TELEMUNDO Brand Expansion in North America

End

Universal Brand Development appoints One Latino as the licensing agent for the Telemundo Network in the United States and Canada. Telemundo, the leading Spanish-language content producer in the U.S., continues to expand its audience with the development of the acclaimed and action-packed Super Series ™ with such hits as "El Señor de los Cielos" and "El Chema."The first phase of the licensing program will focus on "El Senor de los Cielos." Consumer products are projected to launch in the fall of 2017.TELEMUNDO is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 52 broadcast and MVPD affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. One Latino is a licensing agency focused on the Hispanic market, with operations in both the U.S. and Mexico. Its portfolio of representations includes Condorito, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and Lotería Don Clemente, to name just a few.Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, and Live Entertainment based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is a business segment of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.