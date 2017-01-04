Latinas From California Compete To Represent The State At The Largest Pageant Of Its Kind

Sunrider® International returns as presenting sponsor of the 9th annual event

Miss California Latina

Jennifer Rentas

media@misscalifornialatina.com

-- Sunrider® International will host the 9th Annual Miss California Latina® state competition once again, on Saturday, January 14th 2017, at their world headquarters in Torrance, California.Young women of Latin descent representing various cities in California will come together in Torrance to compete for the prestigious title of Miss California Latina. Areas of competition include three rounds of interviews, lifestyle and fitness, and style and poise. Fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite delegate who will earn the "People's Choice Award," held via donation voting at MissCaliforniaLatina.com. Winner of the online contest will automatically advance to the semifinals and win donation money for a charity organization of her choice.Now in its tenth year, the Miss California Latina pageant has been carrying out its mission of Latina empowerment by providing a platform for young women to have a strong voice, take pride in their culture, and make a positive difference in their communities. The organization, lead by Jennifer Rodriguez, has achieved several milestones over the years, such as being the largest pageant for Latinas in the country, and being the first Latina pageant broadcasted on television.Miss California Latina competition weekend kicks-off with the annual Purple Carpet media event at the luxurious SLS Hotel Beverly Hills, located at 463 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048. The event, sponsored by Sunrider® International, features the 2017 state delegates, will be held on Friday, January 13th with a 7:30 p.m. purple carpet arrival, and will be hosted by Miss Teen California Latina 2016, Jennifer Razo, and Miss California Latina 2016, Melissa Santos. Some celebrities have also been invited.The coronation show will be hosted by Miss California Latina 2009,, now a digital media producer, and host for Clevver TeVe and recarding artistThe show features special performances by, and, and former titleholders, who will welcome the new Miss California Latina. The competition show begins at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th at the Sunrider®International World Headquarters Ballroom located at 1625 Abalone Ave., Torrance, CA 90501. For ticket information please go to www.MissCaliforniaLatina.comMembers of the selection committee for the 2017 competition are: Director of Public Affairs at Sunrider International,, Financial Advisor with Northwestern Mutual,Founder and Executive Director of International Society of Black Latinos (ISBL), Founders ofBad Apple Couture,and educator, published author, and entrepreneur,Winners of the Miss California Latina pageant will receive $2,500 in cash along with gifts and prizes valued over $10,000. Winner of Miss California Latina will also receive an all-expense-paid trip to Latin America to represent California at the annual Miss U.S. Latina competition. California has consecutively placed in the top 10 or higher for the past nine years.The Miss California Latina event is generously sponsored by Sunrider® International, Liliana Footwear, Bad Apple Couture, Clicks of Life Photography, Bella Sol The Salon, and Wenderful Creations.The mission of the Miss California Latina® and Miss Teen California Latina™ pageant is to empower women of Latin and Hispanic origin living in California and enable them to embrace and showcase their culture while serving the community. The Miss California Latina and Miss Teen California Latina pageants provide personal and professional opportunities for young women in efforts to help develop their leadership and interpersonal skills. Miss California Latina is in its tenth year of operation and is currently the largest state pageant competition for Latin women in the United States. Miss California Latina is a preliminary to the national Miss U.S. Latina event, the most prestigious and well known pageant system in the world for Latinas living in the United States, as well as the longest-running, since 1983. Winner of Miss U.S. Latina goes on to compete in the worldwide competition of Miss America Latina del Mundo event representing the United States.Sunrider® International is a leading manufacturer of all-natural herbal nutritional foods, beverages, and supplements, fitness and weight -loss products, and cutting-edge skin care products. Established in 1982, Sunrider® International has a proud record of supporting programs that benefit women worldwide through its diverse and dynamic philanthropic efforts.