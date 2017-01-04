News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Lambda Lambda Zeta Graduate Chapter To Hold Global Day of Service event
Lambda Lambda Zeta Graduate chapter, Pittsburgh, PA
Andrea D. James
LLZ1stAnti@gmail.com
412-867-5394
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Lambda Lambda Zeta Graduate Chapter Plans Global Day Of Service Event
January 10, 2017 - Lambda Lambda Zeta Graduate chapter of Western PA will hold a Help for the Homeless event on January 16, 2017 at Operation Safety Net's Winter Shelter in support of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated -Global Day of Service. The Day of Service is part of a year-long campaign for 2017 focusing on the Sorority's principle of "Service" as the organization strives to complete 20 million hours of service during its journey to Zeta's Centennial anniversary in the year 2020.
During the event hosted by Lambda Lambda Zeta, we will be volunteering at Operation Safety Net's men's and women's Winter Shelters, that provide a warm place to sleep, a hot meal, showers, toiletries, medical care, and case management to homeless individuals across the city of Pittsburgh. Open from November to March each year, the shelter provides assistance when the temperatures are predicted to drop below 25*F.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for our Sorors to not only honor our founding principle of Service, but it is a vehicle for us to be a friend to man by working with and for those members of the community that need our help the most," said Malika Broadus, Second Vice President, Lambda Lambda Zeta Graduate chapter.
For more information about this event, contact Andrea D. James, First Vice President at LLZ1stAnti@gmail.com or 412-867-5394.
About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, was founded in 1920 by five co-ed students at Howard University who envisioned a Sorority that would promote the highest standards of scholarship achievement and Finer Womanhood. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, has a diverse membership of more than 120,000 college-educated women with more than 800 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa, and the Middle East.
For more information, please visit http://www.zphib1920.org.
Contact
Andrea D. James
***@mail.rmu.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse