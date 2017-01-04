News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Appleooz Rebrands to Fruitivity Snacks
Boulder-Based Crunchy Apply Chip Company Changes Name and Develops New Products
Mark Wood, Brand Manager and Founder of Appleooz, has worked with 1908 Brands since an acquisition in June 2016 to develop the new product lines in support of the rebrand. Fruitivity Snacks offers products with natural ingredients, no artificial preservatives and no refined sugars.
The amazing taste and whole-food ingredient recipes for Original and Tart flavors that loyal Appleooz customers have grown to love will in no way change with the rebrand.
Why Fruitivity Snacks? Fruitivity Snacks is the new name for Appleooz Crunchy Apple Chips and the new brand will allow the company to expand the line of fruit snacks beyond apple chips. Fruitivity Snacks is all about being creative with fruit and encouraging people to step outside the produce aisle to see where fruit can go next. Fruitivity is Ripe with Curiosity and the company plans to significantly expand the flavor choices of crunchy apple chips as well as offer other types of dried fruits.
"The rebrand gave us an opportunity to really focus on why we do what we do," says Steve Savage, founder and CEO of 1908 Brands. "We expanded the line to provide variety, fun, excitement to the dried fruit snack options on the shelves."
All Fruitivity products will be available at current Appleooz retailers like Lucky's Market, Whole Foods, King Soopers, Sprouts and Natural Grocers in February 2017. Fruitivity will reveal new branding, packaging and products at the Fruitivity Launch Party on January 19th from 5:30 to 7:30pm at The Studio in Boulder.
In March Fruitivity will be a part of the 1908 Brands booth at Expo West in Anaheim, CA at Booth #5128. The event runs March 9-11, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center, more information can be found at http://www.expowest.com.
About 1908 Brands
1908 Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 by Steve Savage, the former founder and CEO of Eco-Products. As a rapidly growing manufacturer of natural products, 1908 Brands produces, manufactures, and manages seven brands: Boulder Clean, producers of impressively powerful and naturally clean cleaning and laundry products; CompoKeeper, makers of an innovative compost collection bin to make kitchen composting easy and clean; Thrive Tribe, producers of nutrient-packed, gluten-free, paleo-friendly, and tasty snack clusters; Fruitivity Snacks, makers of natural and gluten-free crunchy apple chips; Schultz's Gourmet, makers of gourmet cooking sauces, rubs and snacks; and Yummari the world's first dual super food endurance nugget made with and hemp & chia.
1908 Brands website: http://1908brands.com
Fruitivity Snacks is a line of crunchy apple chips that is created using fresh apples soaked in 100% fruit juice. Fruitivity Snacks provide the benefits of fresh produce with the enjoyment of creative flavor pairs – like black cherry, blueberry, mango and grape. At Fruitivity, we believe that nature made fruit so we could make it better. The company commits 1% of sales to support community fruit rescue, fruit tree planting projects, youth environmental education and composting initiatives. To learn more, please find us on Facebook until the new website is launched in February 2017. Fruitivity Snacks is a certified B Corporation through 1908 Brands and a corporate
Contact
Jess Saba
***@1908brands.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse