Dim Sum House Announces Grand Opening In University City This Wednesday
Festivities Will Include Soup Dumplings, Lion Dance, and Firecrackers
Grand opening festivities on Wednesday include free soup dumplings from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, plus a grand opening party at 7:00pm with the Lion dance, firecrackers, live music, DJ, food sampling and drink specials.
Dim Sum House is owned by a family familiar to the region's culinary scene. President Jane Guo also owns Jane G's two-bell reviewed restaurant at 1930 Chestnut St. Partner/General Manager Jackson Fu has been involved with Jane G's and his families restaurants for decades. His wife owns Dim Sum Garden in Chinatown.
Opening services include lunch, dinner, late night and bar service. Opening hours are Monday through Friday, from 11:30am to 2:00am, and Saturdays and Sundays, from 11:00am to 2:00am. Full kitchen service stops 10:00pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 11:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays. A starter late night menu is available from 10:00pm to 2:00am nightly, with a full late night menu to launch later in winter. Delivery service and catering will also start in February. Dim Sum House is fully handicap accessible.
GRAND OPENING - FREE SOUP DUMPLINGS
Dim Sum House celebrates grand opening day on Wednesday, January 11, 2016 with festivities starting at Noon. From Noon to 2:00pm, enjoy free soup dumplings in the dining room (one order per person, dine-in only).
At 7:00pm, the grand opening party will kick-off with the Lion Dance and firecrackers outside at the main entrance. Inside look for free menu samplings throughout the night, discounted drinks ($3-5 for beer, wine and select cocktails), live music and a DJ. Admission is free. 21 and up to drink, with identification. Reservations for tables are available now by calling (215) 921-5377.
MENU
Dim Sum House's menu will be a combination of Shanghai Style Dim Sum (soup dumplings) and Cantonese Style Dim Sum (a la carte style instead of the push carts). Shanghai Dim Sum items tend to be a little sweeter, whereas Cantonese is more seafood heavy and more light and delicate, natural taste of foods.
In terms of dishes Fu wants to be known for, he said, "Shanghai Soup Dumplings (made fresh to order, every order). Usually made with pork filling, the highlight of the dish is that you will find broth within the delicate dumplings. Very flavorful and a fun way to eat!" Fu also spotlighted Shrimp Siu Mai, which are an open face dumpling packed with fresh shrimp wrapped in a egg mixed with flour dumpling skin, then topped with a single green pea for color. "We make our Shrimp Siu Mai EXTRA LARGE reminiscent of the Dim Sum restaurants in Hong Kong."
The menu is executed by not one, but three chefs. Each was brought in to showcase their style of cooking expertise. Chef Chen focuses on Shanghai Style Dim Sum, Chef Ricky Lee focuses on Cantonese Style Dim Sum, and Chef Weng Qingheng will oversee the noodles, fried rice, signature dishes and familiar favorites.
BAR
Dim Sum House features a full service bar features wine, spirits, signature cocktails, and draft/bottled beers. The inspiration for the bar program came from Fu's love for asian culture and the quality and interesting ingredients that Dim Sum House can use. "I pair a lot of classic design with asian flare and updated spirits, especially a lot of the craft distilleries."
Bar offerings will be broken down as follows:
* Wines by the Glass - 14 offerings priced $8.00 to $10.00 including white, red, sake and sparkling.
* Wines by the Bottle - 27 offerings priced $35.00 to $190.00 including white, red, sake and sparkling
* Draft beer - Four taps pouring for now, with room for expansion. Currently pouring Troegs Mad Elf, Yards Philly Pale Ale, Snapshot Wheat (witbier) and Lagunitas IPA.
* Other beer selections - 15 (including 4 large format), with notable beers, Tsingtao, Hitachino White, Sapporo, New Belgium Tart Lychee
DECOR
Dim Sum House features 6,000 square feet of space featuring Old Shanghai inspired rustic and old woodwork decor with a modern flair. The goal was to create a classy, clean, comfortable yet beautiful environment that would compliment the food and the service experience.
Antiques, oil paintings, wood features and decorations throughout were hand-selected by the family and interior designers (DAS Architects) and came from China. Decor highlights include the sliding barn-style wooden doors custom made for the private dining room, and the Italian tiles of waves at the bar.
LAYOUT
Dim Sum House can seat up to 225+ patrons, with room for additional seating to be added. The breakdown by room is as follows:
* Bar - 16 seats
* Bar Lounge and Pool Table - 84
* Main Dining Room - 80
* Private Party Space - 25
* Private Party Banquets - 24
* Chef's Table - Up to 20
