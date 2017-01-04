Country(s)
Mayor Jorge Elorza of Providence and U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada to be Honored at the Tribute to Mayors Inaugural Unity Dinner
Lionel Sosa, top Republican consultant and veteran corporate advertising executive, will deliver the keynote address.
WASHINGTON - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Latino Leaders Network will convene a Tribute to Mayors Inaugural Unity Dinner on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill (400 New Jersey Ave, NW, Washington, DC) to honor Mayor Jorge Elorza of Providence and newly elected Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada. Over 300 mayors attending the United States Conference of Mayors winter meeting, members of Congress, Hispanic advocacy organizations, corporate executives, and community leaders are expected to attend.
Formerly recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America, Republican Lionel Sosa will deliver the keynote address. Mr. Sosa managed Hispanic outreach for a half-dozen Republican presidential campaigns during his career, including for former President Ronald Reagan. He is a veteran corporate advertising executive and political ad maker from San Antonio, Texas. His company Sosa & Associates is the largest Hispanic advertising agency in the country.
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat from Nevada and the first Latina to serve in the Senate, will receive the Chairman's Award. Senator Cortez Masto is a former Nevada attorney general and the granddaughter of a Mexican immigrant, who focused her campaign on immigration overhaul and future Supreme Court picks before the Senate.
The Honorable Jorge Elorza, Mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, will be honored with the Antonio Villaraigosa Leadership Award. Son of Guatemalan immigrants, he is the second Latino mayor in the history of Providence and formerly served as a Housing Court Judge, law professor, lawyer, and community activist. His primary objectives as mayor focus on providing more efficient city departments, better ethics oversight, a policy assault on abandoned houses and an audit of the School Department's central administration, with the aim of giving more authority and resources to the city's individual schools.
Special guests scheduled to attend include Rosa "Rosie" Rios, the 43rd Treasurer of the United States, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, United States Conference of Mayors Past President and former Baltimore Mayor, Rudy M. Beserra, Coca-Cola's Senior Vice President for Latin Affairs, and Domenika Lynch, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute President & CEO, and Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, among others.
The Tribute to Mayors Inaugural Unity Dinner is hosted by the Latino Leaders Network (LLN), a non-profit based in Washington, DC, and the Honorable Mickey Ibarra, Chairman and author of MICKEYISMS: 30 Tips for Success, to provide a platform for prominent Latino leaders to share their personal stories of obstacles overcome to achieve success.
"As we prepare for the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, it is important to recognize the Latino leaders at the federal, state, and local levels," said Mickey Ibarra, Founder and Chairman of the Latino Leaders Network. "We are delighted to continue bringing leaders together and promote national unity."
The event sponsors include Bank of America, GEICO, The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon Smart Communities, and Southwest Airlines – the "Official Airline of the Latino Leaders Network."
Past honorees of the Tribute to Mayors include the Hon. Eric Garcetti, Hon. Julian Castro, Hon. Nelda Martinez, Hon. Buddy Dyer, Hon. Vincent Gray, and many more. Details and photos from each of these events are available on the Latino Leaders Network website www.LatinoLeadersNetwork.org.
The Latino Leaders Network (LLN)
The Latino Leaders Network is dedicated to "Bringing Leaders Together" to establish relationships, build unity, and share our personal stories. Mickey Ibarra, Founder and Chairman, served as Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at the White House for President Clinton.
