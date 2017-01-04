 
ACEX member in Voronezh carries out courier delivery based on own it-system

"LANKS", member of ACEX in Voronezh, improved services on courier deliveries
 
 
ЛАНКС
ЛАНКС
MOSCOW, Russian Federation - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Courier deliveries are very popular among the companies specializing in distance selling. In case of necessity the client should contact the specialist of "LANKS" by the phone or to fill in on-line request on the website.  The service of a city courier delivery works in majority of cities where the company operates.

"As soon as the request of the client had been handled, the information is transferred to all interested company units, including warehouse for further distribution of orders according to the routes," comments Andrey Andreev, "LANKS" – "Automatization of data accounting enables to considerably decrease time expenditures and guarantee the delivery within 24 hours from the moment of the register acceptance."

The client is informed about the delivery time and the courier's contacts by means of sms. Cargo tracking is available on the company site.

"Improvement of the courier deliveries enabled to upgrade our services and decrease financial expenses," tells Andrey Andreev, the commercial director of "LANKS".

http://acexgroup.net/en/partners/news/1638/

ACEX Alliance Press Center

E-mail: pr@acex.net

Website: http://www.acexgroup.net

ACEX Alliance
Email:***@acex.net Email Verified
