A Big Pharma update on Fighting Superbugs

SMi Group will welcome the expertise of James Anderson, Head of Corporate Affairs from GlaxoSmithKline, who will be providing attendees at the 19th annualshow with an update on how the pharmaceutical industry is helping address anti-microbial resistance (AMR).A recent report by Public Health England revealed that FEWER antibiotics are being prescribed by GPs and clinicians for the first time.* However there is still a lot of work to be done. What else is the industry doing beyond investing in R&D for new antibiotics?The GSK keynote address will delve further into key topics surrounding partnerships with healthcare systems to ensure sterile manufacturing, antibiotic stewardship and new economic models for sustainable solutions.He will be joined in London this March by a notable speaker line up including:Sumathi Nambiar, Director, Division of Anti-Infective Products, FDARichard Bax, Senior Partner, TranScripLloyd Czaplewski, Director, Chemical Biology VenturesChris Houchens, Branch Chief, BARDAAileen Rubio, Head of Biology, Spero TherapeuticsDavid Williams, Chief Executive Officer, DiscuvaMartin Everett, Chief Scientific Officer, ANTABIO SASJean de Gunzburg, Scientific Director, Da VolterraWilliam J Weiss, Director, Pre-Clinical Services, UNT System College of PharmacyXavier Duportet, CEO, Eligo BioscienceSuperbugs & Superdrugs 201720TH & 21ST MarchCopthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK