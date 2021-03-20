 
A Big Pharma update on Fighting Superbugs

GSK Report Industry Developments in Addressing AMR at Superbugs & Superdrugs this spring
 
 
LONDON - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group will welcome the expertise of James Anderson, Head of Corporate Affairs from GlaxoSmithKline, who will be providing attendees at the 19th annual Superbugs & Superdrugs show with an update on how the pharmaceutical industry is helping address anti-microbial resistance (AMR).

A recent report by Public Health England revealed that FEWER antibiotics are being prescribed by GPs and clinicians for the first time.* However there is still a lot of work to be done. What else is the industry doing beyond investing in R&D for new antibiotics?

The GSK keynote address will delve further into key topics surrounding partnerships with healthcare systems to ensure sterile manufacturing, antibiotic stewardship and new economic models for sustainable solutions.

He will be joined in London this March by a notable speaker line up including:

Sumathi Nambiar, Director, Division of Anti-Infective Products, FDA
Richard Bax, Senior Partner, TranScrip
Lloyd Czaplewski, Director, Chemical Biology Ventures
Chris Houchens, Branch Chief, BARDA
Aileen Rubio, Head of Biology, Spero Therapeutics
David Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Discuva
Martin Everett, Chief Scientific Officer, ANTABIO SAS
Jean de Gunzburg, Scientific Director, Da Volterra
William J Weiss, Director, Pre-Clinical Services, UNT System College of Pharmacy
Xavier Duportet, CEO, Eligo Bioscience

Further details including a detailed conference agenda and full speaker line-up is available at http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/superbugs-...

Superbugs & Superdrugs 2017
20TH & 21ST March
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/superbugs-superdrugs

--end –

Contact Information:

Source: http://www.express.co.uk/life-style/health/734602/taking-antibiotics-decline-GP-superbug-Public-Health-England

For all media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate enquires contact Fateja Begum on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6184 / Email: fbegum@smi-online.co.uk
For exhibition and sponsorship enquires contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Superbugs, Antimicrobial, Infectious Disease
Industry:Science
Location:London - England - United Kingdom
