A Big Pharma update on Fighting Superbugs
GSK Report Industry Developments in Addressing AMR at Superbugs & Superdrugs this spring
A recent report by Public Health England revealed that FEWER antibiotics are being prescribed by GPs and clinicians for the first time.* However there is still a lot of work to be done. What else is the industry doing beyond investing in R&D for new antibiotics?
The GSK keynote address will delve further into key topics surrounding partnerships with healthcare systems to ensure sterile manufacturing, antibiotic stewardship and new economic models for sustainable solutions.
He will be joined in London this March by a notable speaker line up including:
Sumathi Nambiar, Director, Division of Anti-Infective Products, FDA
Richard Bax, Senior Partner, TranScrip
Lloyd Czaplewski, Director, Chemical Biology Ventures
Chris Houchens, Branch Chief, BARDA
Aileen Rubio, Head of Biology, Spero Therapeutics
David Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Discuva
Martin Everett, Chief Scientific Officer, ANTABIO SAS
Jean de Gunzburg, Scientific Director, Da Volterra
William J Weiss, Director, Pre-Clinical Services, UNT System College of Pharmacy
Xavier Duportet, CEO, Eligo Bioscience
Further details including a detailed conference agenda and full speaker line-up is available
Superbugs & Superdrugs 2017
20TH & 21ST March
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
http://www.smi-
Source: http://www.express.co.uk/
