Premier Entertainment Atlanta Awarded from Wedding Wire (again)

-- Premier Entertainment Atlanta Honored For Excellence With 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award®WeddingWire, the leading global online marketplace for the wedding and event industry, announced Premier Entertainment Atlanta (www.peatlanta.com)as a winner of the esteemed 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards® for DJ Entertainment in Atlanta, Georgia.The Couples' Choice Awards recognize the top five percent of wedding professionals on WeddingWire who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. The prestigious awards are given to the top local wedding professionals across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, based on their professional achievements from the previous year.The WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards winners are determined solely based on reviews from real newlyweds and their experiences working with Premier Entertainment Atlanta. Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients."The Couples' Choice Awards' ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet," said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as {Enter Your Business Name}, who not only make a couple's big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year's winners on their achievements."As a Couples' Choice Awards® winner, Premier Entertainment Atlanta is highlighted on WeddingWire, which is comprised of more than 200,000 wedding professionals in the U.S.Premier Entertainment Atlanta is thrilled to be one of the top DJ Companies in Atlanta on WeddingWire. We would like to thank our past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire. We truly value all of our clients and appreciate the positive feedback that helped us earn a 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award.For more information about Premier Entertainment Atlanta please visit our WeddingWire Storefront today at {Enter WeddingWire Storefront URL}.To learn more about the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards®, please visit www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.About WeddingWire, Inc.WeddingWire, Inc. is the leading global online marketplace connecting consumers with event and creative professionals. Operating within a $200 billion industry, WeddingWire, Inc. hosts 10 million monthly unique users across its mobile and web platforms. Consumers around the world are able to read over 3 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a database of over 400,000 businesses globally. It provides these businesses the technology they need to serve their clients through advertising, marketing and business management tools such as websites, payment processing, invoicing and contracts. Founded in 2007, the WeddingWire portfolio of sites serves couples and businesses across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, making it the worldwide leader in weddings with brands including Bodas.net, Casamentos.com.br, Matrimonio.com and more. The company employs more than 800 and maintains global headquarters in Washington, DC and international headquarters in Barcelona, Spain.