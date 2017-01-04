Drake answers How do Family Offices invest in Venture Capital in this Hongkong Summit

The Soho Loft Conferences support The Family Office Solutions Showcase, organized by the Association of Family Offices (AFO) in Asia and Association of Private Bankers (APB) in Greater China Region in Hong Kong, China

Photo credit: pixabay.com

-- Family office principal decision makers, veterans, practitioners, single-family offices (SFOs), multi-family offices (MFOs), virtual family offices (VFOs), wealthy entrepreneurs, professional services companies and solutions providers will converge on January 18-19, 2017 for this groundbreaking conference in Hong Kong, China. David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, is one of the keynote speakers. He will speak on the topic, "Leveraging Venture Capital in a Family Investment Portfolio: How do FO's invest in VC?"David Drake says, "This conference creates a unique platform where professionals in the family office industry share insightful ideas and latest trends. The event will mainly focus on family office solutions. It is a must-attend for active and prospective players in the industry. Attendees from across Asia will get an opportunity to share and learn essential information on their family office businesses."Key topics that will be discussed in the event include elements of family offices; main plan of succession; latest co-investment trend and industry landscape; outlook of family offices, tycoons in Asia and the role of Hong Kong; and strategies used by family offices to manage data security and cost.The conference will also feature a round table of best practices of family offices; and a showcase of family office solutions, which will include corporate finance, family governance, succession and direct investment – real estate and private equity.The event will also feature breakfast, cocktail reception, refreshment breaks, lunch, and standalone presentations.Family Offices is a budding industry in Asia and this conference has come at the best time. With the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals and families in Asia, this summit presents a unique opportunity to learn the current landscape, trends and projections of a family office. The event also presents unlimited networking opportunities for attendees.For more details, visit:Watch for more conferences happening across the country and around the world, the next one may be in your city. To get VIP access to major conferences that intersect finance with key industries and for other exciting perks and benefits, consider the annual membership programs at www.thesoholoft.com/vipmembers. Visit www.thesoholoft.com for more information on upcoming and past events.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652