Mad Hatter Mentioned Twice in Carol Roth's Entrepreneur Business Blog
Mad Hatter is a hat and tea shop located in North Carolina's downtown Fuquay-Varina. The shop has been known by locals for its array of hats and tea supplies, but was more recently noticed and acknowledged by NY based best-selling author, Carol Roth.
It is imperative to look at purchasing trends within each business, enhance the ones that are working, and come up with new ideas for products/promotions that did not bring desired results in 2016. Promotions that are new to your area work best, so be creative. Strive to be different and stand out in 2017.-Bobbie Asad
Mad Hatter was delighted to be included and receive national visibility for their shop, however, they are happiest that their business model and shop has managed to remain a Fuquay-Varina staple for the past few years. New businesses rarely make it past the first year, and this shop is the little engine that could. It hit a niche market, fulfilled a need for the town, and is able to provide the owners with the ability to work in a business they enjoy. "We are incredibly grateful for our success," says Asad. "After a job layoff, I started thinking of opening a retail shop, and after market research, decided to open Mad Hatter. I have been delighted with how well we've been received and cannot wait to see where we're going in 2017."
Mad Hatter is located at 107 South Main Street in Fuquay-Varina, and may be reached by calling (919) 557-5771. http://www.madhatternc.com
Contact
Mad Hatter
***@aol.com
