Mad Hatter Mentioned Twice in Carol Roth's Entrepreneur Business Blog

Mad Hatter is a hat and tea shop located in North Carolina's downtown Fuquay-Varina. The shop has been known by locals for its array of hats and tea supplies, but was more recently noticed and acknowledged by NY based best-selling author, Carol Roth.
 
 
Mad Hatter's Owner, Bobbie Asad
Mad Hatter's Owner, Bobbie Asad
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Locals who hurry to Mad Hatter to find the latest hats and tea supplies often see the store as a quaint throwback to yesteryear, a time where things were slower, more formal, and definitely more frilly. What many don't recognize is the business acumen that it takes to keep a business like Mad Hatter going and growing.  Enter best-selling author and entrepreneur Carol Roth. Roth is a well-known radio host and television personality whose own successful investment strategies enabled her to develop her own theories of entrepreneurship that she captured in bestselling book, The Entrepreneur Equation, and her own blog series. Twice now Mad Hatter has been featured on her blog, first in her blog post on Holiday Tips, and more recently in the article: Business Preparation Tips for 2017 (http://www.carolroth.com/blog/business-preparation-tips-for-2017/) where the store was featured as "Tip #3".

It is imperative to look at purchasing trends within each business, enhance the ones that are working, and come up with new ideas for products/promotions that did not bring desired results in 2016. Promotions that are new to your area work best, so be creative. Strive to be different and stand out in 2017.-Bobbie Asad

Mad Hatter was delighted to be included and receive national visibility for their shop, however, they are happiest that their business model and shop has managed to remain a Fuquay-Varina staple for the past few years. New businesses rarely make it past the first year, and this shop is the little engine that could. It hit a niche market, fulfilled a need for the town, and is able to provide the owners with the ability to work in a business they enjoy. "We are incredibly grateful for our success," says Asad. "After a job layoff, I started thinking of opening a retail shop, and after market research, decided to open Mad Hatter.  I have been delighted with how well we've been received and cannot wait to see where we're going in 2017."

Mad Hatter is located at 107 South Main Street in Fuquay-Varina, and may be reached by calling (919) 557-5771. http://www.madhatternc.com

