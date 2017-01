South Florida Legal Guide Publishes 17th Annual Edition

The Premier Resource for the Region's Professional Community

South Florida Legal Guide

--the region's premier legal services publication, today announced the publishing of its 17annual edition. First launched in 2000, the 2017 edition ofprovides a convenient, easily accessible print and online resource for the region's professional community."With this edition we celebrate our 17anniversary,"said Publisher Jacob Safdeye.The latest issue offeatures profiles of four distinguished attorneys, three prominent law firms and the tri-counties three State Attorneys and three Public Defenders , in addition to it annual lists of Top Lawyers, Top Law Firms, Top Up and Comers, and Top CPAs and other Financial Professionals in South Florida selected via an annual peer nomination process.A reception to celebrate the 2017 edition is planned for late January at Sabadell United Bank in Miami."Once again, we thank the attorneys, CPAs and financial professionals who support our widely read publications,"Safdeye said. "We look forward to another great year in 2017."is the premier resource serving the tri-county legal community. For more information, visit www.sflegalguide.com