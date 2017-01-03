News By Tag
South Florida Legal Guide Publishes 17th Annual Edition
The Premier Resource for the Region's Professional Community
"With this edition we celebrate our 17th anniversary,"
The latest issue of South Florida Legal Guide features profiles of four distinguished attorneys, three prominent law firms and the tri-counties three State Attorneys and three Public Defenders , in addition to it annual lists of Top Lawyers, Top Law Firms, Top Up and Comers, and Top CPAs and other Financial Professionals in South Florida selected via an annual peer nomination process.
A reception to celebrate the 2017 edition is planned for late January at Sabadell United Bank in Miami.
"Once again, we thank the attorneys, CPAs and financial professionals who support our widely read publications,"
South Florida Legal Guide is the premier resource serving the tri-county legal community. For more information, visit www.sflegalguide.com
