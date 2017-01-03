 
News By Tag
* Finance
* Attorney
* Accounting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

South Florida Legal Guide Publishes 17th Annual Edition

The Premier Resource for the Region's Professional Community
 
MIAMI - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- South Florida Legal Guide, the region's premier legal services publication, today announced the publishing of its 17th annual edition. First launched in 2000, the 2017 edition of South Florida Legal Guide provides a convenient, easily accessible print and online resource for the region's professional community.

"With this edition we celebrate our 17th anniversary," said Publisher Jacob Safdeye.

The latest issue of South Florida Legal Guide features profiles of four distinguished attorneys, three prominent law firms and the tri-counties three State Attorneys and three Public Defenders , in addition to it annual lists of Top Lawyers, Top Law Firms, Top Up and Comers, and Top CPAs and other Financial Professionals in South Florida selected via an annual peer nomination process.

         A reception to celebrate the 2017 edition is planned for late January at Sabadell United Bank in Miami.

"Once again, we thank the attorneys, CPAs and financial professionals who support our widely read publications," Safdeye said. "We look forward to another great year in 2017."

South Florida Legal Guide is the premier resource serving the tri-county legal community.  For more information, visit www.sflegalguide.com

Contact
South Florida Legal Guide
***@sflegalguide.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sflegalguide.com Email Verified
Tags:Finance, Attorney, Accounting
Industry:Legal
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
South Florida Legal Guide News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share