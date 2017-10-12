News By Tag
South Florida Legal Guide October Edition
John Leighton – Crusader for Safety AMIkids is helping at risk children succeed in life
"With this edition we continue with our monthly insert into the Miami Herald's Business Monday section that started this past May" said Publisher Jacob Safdeye.
This latest issue of South Florida Legal Guide features attorney John Leighton – Crusader for Safety, a feature on Cyber Security, a feature on how AMIkids is helping at risk children succeed in life and also interesting articles on International Tax compliance and Wealth Management.
We hope readers enjoy reading it and that they contact us and the professionals featured with their questions, ideas, wcj critique and opinions.
Future issues will cover a wide range of topics, reflecting the diversity of interests and issues in our community.
"All our editions can be found electronically at https://issuu.com/
South Florida Legal Guide is the premier resource serving the tri-county legal community. For more information, visit www.sflegalguide.com
