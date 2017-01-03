News By Tag
Fitness Expert Lisa Berman, Signs Publishing Deal With Scriptor Publishing Group To Release New Book
Lisa Berman, fitness expert, world-renowned bodyworker and studio owner, has recently signed a publishing deal with book publisher, Scriptor Publishing Group, along with other fitness experts, to release the book "Strong Living."
Lisa Berman is a wife and mom of 5 awesome people, a graduate of the California College of the Physical Arts, a Licensed Massage Therapist and maintains an active professional affiliation with the American Massage Therapy Association. She is also a Certified Personal Trainer through the American Council on Exercise (http://www.acefitness.org/)
The forthcoming book, "Strong Living" will feature Lisa Berman, along with some of the country's leading health and fitness experts. The book will empower you to live your best life through the development of healthy lifestyle changes, and is designed to help people find a strategy that works for them. The book will highlight proven holistic approaches to physical fitness, health, mindset and nutrition.
To learn more about Lisa Berman and receive the free Special Report Your Body Is A Roadmap to Your Old Age, please visit www.bermanfitness.com
About Scriptor Publishing Group: Scriptor Publishing Group, founded by Greg Justice and Kelli O'Brien Corasanti is a publishing company that publishes books from leaders in their respective field, to help share their story and grow their business.
If you'd like to learn more about Scriptor Publishing Group or to see if we're a good fit for your book project, please contact us at info@ScriptorPublishingGroup.com
Contact:
Greg Justice
Scriptor Publishing Group
816-895-6565
Greg@ScriptorPublishingGroup.com
Media Contact
Greg Justice
Scriptor Publishing Group
913-642-4437
***@scriptorpublishinggroup.com
