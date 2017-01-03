Fitness Expert Lisa Berman, Signs Publishing Deal With Scriptor Publishing Group To Release New Book

Lisa Berman, fitness expert, world-renowned bodyworker and studio owner, has recently signed a publishing deal with book publisher, Scriptor Publishing Group, along with other fitness experts, to release the book "Strong Living."

-- Lisa Berman, owner of Personal Best Living, LLC. & Studio 333 FIT, has joined with Scriptor Publishing Group and other leading fitness experts from across the country, to co-write and publish a new book titled, "Strong Living." Scriptor Publishing Group, founded by Greg Justice and Kelli O'Brien Corasanti, is a book publisher that publishes books from thought leaders around the world.Lisa Berman is a wife and mom of 5 awesome people, a graduate of the California College of the Physical Arts, a Licensed Massage Therapist and maintains an active professional affiliation with the American Massage Therapy Association. She is also a Certified Personal Trainer through the American Council on Exercise (http://www.acefitness.org/)and is a Certified Pilates Instructor thru the BASI Pilates Academy (http://www.basipilates.com/)where she began her study with the CTTC course in 1996, through the Master Course, and was selected as an honored Torch Mentee, all under the direct instruction of her world renowned Master Pilates Instructor, Rael Iscowitz. The latest addition to Lisa's toolbox is her study with ZHealth where she has completed The Essentials of Elite Performance, R Phase- Movement Reeducation Specialist, I-Phase- Movement Integration Specialist, S Phase- Movement Performance Specialist, T Phase- Exercise Therapy Specialist & will continue her study of the neurology of movement and pain free living. She has engaged in tens of thousands of private training & hands on bodywork sessions over the past decades... loving her "time in the trenches"... guiding clients from all walks of life to live healthier, happier & more empowered by knowing what to do for their own mind, body, and spirit. She has lead teams of Trainers, Pilates Instructors and Massage Therapists to million dollar performance, writes for various publications, speaks to groups encouraging a wellness approach to exercise and life, & continues to work with her own clientele at her Pilates, Cross Conditioning and Bodywork Studio, 333 FIT, in Corona Del Mar, California.The forthcoming book, "Strong Living" will feature Lisa Berman, along with some of the country's leading health and fitness experts. The book will empower you to live your best life through the development of healthy lifestyle changes, and is designed to help people find a strategy that works for them. The book will highlight proven holistic approaches to physical fitness, health, mindset and nutrition.To learn more about Lisa Berman and receive the free Special Report Your Body Is A Roadmap to Your Old Age, please visit www.bermanfitness.comAbout Scriptor Publishing Group: Scriptor Publishing Group, founded by Greg Justice and Kelli O'Brien Corasanti is a publishing company that publishes books from leaders in their respective field, to help share their story and grow their business.If you'd like to learn more about Scriptor Publishing Group or to see if we're a good fit for your book project, please contact us at info@ScriptorPublishingGroup.comContact:Greg JusticeScriptor Publishing Group816-895-6565Greg@ScriptorPublishingGroup.com