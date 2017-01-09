 
News By Tag
* Sales Automation
* Startups
* Facebook
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mountain View
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

Facebook selects JustCall.io for FbStart program

Facebook selects cloud-phone system startup JustCall for its FbStart program. FbStart startups get $40,000 worth of tools/services and get mentorship from Facebook team.
 
 
Cloud-phone system for businesses
Cloud-phone system for businesses
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sales Automation
* Startups
* Facebook

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Mountain View - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Under FbStart program, Facebook picks up the best of the best early-stage bootstrapped businesses that show great promise & potential for continued growth and are solving some real problems. Early this

Early this month, Facebook selected a fast growing cloud-based phone system company called JustCall for its impressive product development and traction.

JustCall, a product by Newark based startup studio called SaaS Labs Inc, was launched in first week of December in 2016. JustCall allows a business to generate phone numbers in 58 countries and manage outbound & inbound calls from a web or mobile phones.

Currently, most of the businesses use desk phones which come with their set of limitations. JustCall is a trying to replace desk phones with their cloud phones that will allow team members to make or receive or log phone calls from anywhere in the world.

Under FbStart program, JustCall received tools & services worth $40,000 that will allow them further accelerate their growth and product development. Some of the important FbStart program partners are Adobe, SalesForce, MailChimp, Stripe, DocSign, Zendesk, Namecheap, Amazon Web Services and AngelList.

Since beta launch, JustCall (https://justcall.io) has been a hit among small businesses that sell products globally and over 100+ businesses have already converted into paid customers of JustCall. JustCall CEO, Gaurav Sharma attributes this early success to the long list of integrations that JustCall provides to its users.

"As a sales manager, you are no longer required to nag your sales reps to log every calling activity in the CRM because JustCall does that for you automatically" said Gaurav.

With new features like appointment scheduler and conference calling, JustCall is trying to lure enterprises to kill their desk phones and move to JustCall for their calling-operations.

About JustCall

JustCall.io is a cloud-based phone system for businesses to make, receive, log and record phone calls directly from computer or mobile phones. Teams can create call centers from their own mobile devices. JustCall provides you phone numbers in 58 countries.

Link: https://justcall.io

Contact
Gaurav Sharma
***@justcall.io
End
Source:
Email:***@justcall.io Email Verified
Tags:Sales Automation, Startups, Facebook
Industry:Business
Location:Mountain View - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 09, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share