Facebook selects JustCall.io for FbStart program
Facebook selects cloud-phone system startup JustCall for its FbStart program. FbStart startups get $40,000 worth of tools/services and get mentorship from Facebook team.
Early this month, Facebook selected a fast growing cloud-based phone system company called JustCall for its impressive product development and traction.
JustCall, a product by Newark based startup studio called SaaS Labs Inc, was launched in first week of December in 2016. JustCall allows a business to generate phone numbers in 58 countries and manage outbound & inbound calls from a web or mobile phones.
Currently, most of the businesses use desk phones which come with their set of limitations. JustCall is a trying to replace desk phones with their cloud phones that will allow team members to make or receive or log phone calls from anywhere in the world.
Under FbStart program, JustCall received tools & services worth $40,000 that will allow them further accelerate their growth and product development. Some of the important FbStart program partners are Adobe, SalesForce, MailChimp, Stripe, DocSign, Zendesk, Namecheap, Amazon Web Services and AngelList.
Since beta launch, JustCall (https://justcall.io) has been a hit among small businesses that sell products globally and over 100+ businesses have already converted into paid customers of JustCall. JustCall CEO, Gaurav Sharma attributes this early success to the long list of integrations that JustCall provides to its users.
"As a sales manager, you are no longer required to nag your sales reps to log every calling activity in the CRM because JustCall does that for you automatically"
With new features like appointment scheduler and conference calling, JustCall is trying to lure enterprises to kill their desk phones and move to JustCall for their calling-operations.
About JustCall
JustCall.io is a cloud-based phone system for businesses to make, receive, log and record phone calls directly from computer or mobile phones. Teams can create call centers from their own mobile devices. JustCall provides you phone numbers in 58 countries.
Link: https://justcall.io
