Edgematics Technologies honors its star achievers at the 2017 Kick-off
Celebrating their dedication to duty and commitment to services in 2016
05 January 2017- Dubai- Edgematics recently recognized the exceptional performance of its staff at the company's Kick-off event in Dubai.
Following were the award categories and the winners:
•RISING STAR AWARD - In recognition of high motivation, quick learning skills and ambition to take on new challenges, presented to Kshitiz Bansod
•edgeSTAR CUSTOMER SERVICE VOICE OF YEAR - In recognition of outstanding customer service and dedication to customer satisfaction, presented to Alexandra Bogusevici
•INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR - In recognition of outstanding efforts for delivering innovation, creativity and operational excellence, presented to Faisal Zafar
•AWARD OF APRECIATION – In recognition for ongoing commitment and dedicated service to Edgematics, presented to Nasir Shaikh
•"212ER OF THE YEAR" AWARD - In recognition of tireless efforts in going the extra mile and thinking outside the box to bring business value to Edgematics, presented to Rajan S. Raman
•SALESPERSON OF THE YEAR - In recognition of outstanding sales achievements and customer service through excellent business development and account management skills, presented to Raheel Khan
•BEST PRE-SALES AWARD - In recognition of outstanding work with clients to fully understand their business requirements and translate this into solutions, presented to Akshay Netalkar
•OUTSTANDING SERVICE AWARD - In recognition of dedication and commitment to the company & going an extra mile to deliver outstanding customer service presented to Charanjit Gill
During the event, Raheel Khan, Managing Director of Edgematics said "Our staff really are our most important asset. I am delighted to recognize their commitment and loyalty to Edgematics and to congratulate them on their exceptional performances in various disciplines. Their dedication underpins the continuing growth of our business in the region and our drive to deepen our relationships with our customers and clients."
