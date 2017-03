Majid Al Futtaim Finance (MAFF) hands-on experience Tableau

"Not only Success in your career, but enables you to think differently and explore more"

Untitled collage.

Contact

Edgematics Technologies LLC

***@edgematics.com Edgematics Technologies LLC

End

-- EDGEMATICS TABLEAU TRAINING 2017Hands on TableauEdgematics Technologies helps Majid Al Futtaim Finance (MAFF) stepping into Data Driven World and enabling them on Data Visualization with hands-on experience Tableau.Edgematics' Professional Services and Training make you, your team and your Tableau deployment faster, smarter and better. Tableau trainings and on-site services offer best practices and advice that delivers high ROI and makes sophisticated data analysis a reality for everyone.Edgematics is a dynamic company founded in 2010 by specialists in the Information Management software solutions industry and operating in the Middle East and Africa region. It has full-fledged offices in UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia and Information Management Competency Centre's (IMCC) based in India.Other Training Schedules : Visit http://www.edgematics.com/ calendar-node- field-event- date/... EDGEMATICS TECHNOLOGIES LLC (News and Events)Visit http://www.edgematics.com/news-events for detailsCONTACT US