Majid Al Futtaim Finance (MAFF) hands-on experience Tableau

"Not only Success in your career, but enables you to think differently and explore more"
 
 
Untitled collage.
AL BARSHA, UAE - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- EDGEMATICS TABLEAU TRAINING 2017

Hands on Tableau

Edgematics Technologies helps Majid Al Futtaim Finance (MAFF) stepping into Data Driven World and enabling them on Data Visualization with hands-on experience Tableau.

Edgematics' Professional Services and Training make you, your team and your Tableau deployment faster, smarter and better. Tableau trainings and on-site services offer best practices and advice that delivers high ROI and makes sophisticated data analysis a reality for everyone.

Edgematics is a dynamic company founded in 2010 by specialists in the Information Management software solutions industry and operating in the Middle East and Africa region. It has full-fledged offices in UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia and Information Management Competency Centre's (IMCC) based in India.

Edgematics education services help develop greater employee productivity at every user level of your organization to increase efficiency and accelerate your return on investment.

Other Training Schedules : Visit http://www.edgematics.com/calendar-node-field-event-date/...

EDGEMATICS TECHNOLOGIES LLC (News and Events)
Visit http://www.edgematics.com/news-events for details

