Megan Bigelow, PDX Women In Tech Co-Founder to Speak at The Tech Academy

 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Tech Academy is excited to announce Megan Bigelow, Board President & Co-Founder of PDX Women In Tech, as their Tech Talk speaker Friday, January 13th.

Established in 2012, PDX Women in Tech is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and strengthen women in the Tech field. They do this through education, partnerships, offering resources, and opportunities.

Many at The Tech Academy are anxious to hear Megan's Tech Talk on starting the WIT organization and her experience working as a woman in a predominantly male industry. With her impressive credentials and experience from Intel, Jama, Salesforce and more, you don't need to be a Woman to appreciate her perspective.

The Tech Academy is a coding boot-camp where students study computer programming and web development. The curriculum is available both locally in Portland, Oregon or remotely online. Students learn many programming languages and skills, including: computer science fundamentals, HTML, CSS, Version/Source Control, Visual Studio, Databases, SQL, JavaScript, Python, C#, ASP.NET, Agile/Scrum project management and more. What sets The Tech Academy apart from other code schools is our open enrollment, self-paced program and employment rate.

For more information please visit learncodinganywhere.com
