Megan Bigelow, PDX Women In Tech Co-Founder to Speak at The Tech Academy

The Tech Academy is excited to announce Megan Bigelow, Board President & Co-Founder of PDX Women In Tech, as their Tech Talk speaker Friday, January 13Established in 2012, PDX Women in Tech is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and strengthen women in the Tech field. They do this through education, partnerships, offering resources, and opportunities.Many at The Tech Academy are anxious to hear Megan's Tech Talk on starting the WIT organization and her experience working as a woman in a predominantly male industry. With her impressive credentials and experience from Intel, Jama, Salesforce and more, you don't need to be a Woman to appreciate her perspective.