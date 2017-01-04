Country(s)
Industry News
Fostering Media Connections Acquires Two Award-Winning Magazines
Fostering Families Today and Adoption Today are resources for foster and adoptive parents, and government agencies nationwide. Fostering Families Today won the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Adoption Excellence Award in 2014 and was the National Association of Social Work's Media Award Winner in 2012.
Heimpel, an award-winning child welfare reporter, founded FMC in 2010, in response to tight newsroom budgets that left many of these important, narrative-changing stories untold. Today FMC has placed thousands of stories on vulnerable children in the news media, including its own news site, The Chronicle of Social Change.
"As FMC grows into its role as the leading source of news for vulnerable children and their families, we look forward to building on the strengths of Fostering Families Today and Adoption Today," Heimpel said. "Through an infusion of solution-based journalism and national context we will use the magazines as a vehicle to equip adoptive and foster families with the knowledge they need to better care for the children in their lives."
Dick Fischer founded Adoption Today in 1998, after adopting two girls from China. He then recognized that foster families had similar needs and launched Fostering Families Today. He died on November 24 at age 70. In choosing FMC, Fischer sought a publisher that would grow the two publications.
"It is a blessing that Fostering Media Connections is going to continue to share Dick's legacy, by transitioning the magazines," said Annie Fischer, who managed the magazines' operations with her longtime husband, Dick. "I am very grateful for Daniel's vision to make sure that children are able to find their forever families and that families are able to use Adoption Today and Fostering Families Today as a guide to build and support children and families."
The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is providing a $20,000 grant for FMC to use toward sustainability planning related to the acquisition of the two magazines.
"The innovative work that the team at Fostering Media Connections has accomplished to deeply engage the media in the often-neglected conversation of foster care and foster care adoption is critical," said Rita Soronen, president of The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. "Positive change for our children and youth can only happen when there is an informed examination and discussion about the systems in which they must survive."
For information on Fostering Media Connections, visit fostermediaconnections.org. For inquiries about the acquisition, contact FMC Distribution and Engagement Manager Holden Slattery using the contact information listed below.
