 
News By Tag
* Foster Care
* Technology
* California
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

News Nonprofit Fostering Media Connections Secures $100K Grant to Cover Foster Care

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Foster Care
* Technology
* California

Industry:
* Media

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Projects

LOS ANGELES - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Fostering Media Connectionshas received a $100,000 grant from the Walter S. Johnson Foundation to produce news stories on the higher education and employment of foster youth and the intersection of child welfare and technology.

The Walter S. Johnson Foundation assists transition-age foster youth and other vulnerable youth to become successful adults by promoting positive change to the systems and policies that serve them.

"The future for the foster youth is not just about what happened to them in the past, but what these young people can achieve when they're given what so many middle-class youth are given in America," said Yali Lincroft, program officer at the Walter S. Johnson Foundation. "We want to know more about how employment, access to higher education and technology can help our youth thrive, and we believe in Fostering Media Connections' ability to tell these stories effectively."

Fostering Media Connections (FMC) is currently scaling its groundbreaking work nationally. This grant will not only allow the journalism non-profit to cover higher education, employment and technology issues as they pertain to foster care in California, but Nevada as well.

"As we grow our operations we are looking forward to charting new ground in Nevada, while also being able to contextualize more of the stories we write with national trends and comparisons," said Daniel Heimpel, FMC's president. "We are honored to have the Walter S. Johnson Foundation's support in our effort to take child welfare issues into the mainstream."

FMC publishes The Chronicle of Social Change, an online news site, and two magazines: Fostering Families Today and Adoption Today. A key part of the organization's strategy is to break stories that other media outlets follow. In the fiscal year that closed in June, mainstream and niche media outlets picked up FMC's work 501 times.

Fostering Media Connections is a 501 c (3) nonprofit organization that harnesses the power of journalism and media to improve the lives of vulnerable children, youth and their families. Learn more at http://fosteringmediaconnections.org.

Contact
Fostering Media Connections
***@fosteringmediaconnections.org
End
Source:
Email:***@fosteringmediaconnections.org Email Verified
Tags:Foster Care, Technology, California
Industry:Media
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fostering Media Connections News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share