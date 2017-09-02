News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
News Nonprofit Fostering Media Connections Secures $100K Grant to Cover Foster Care
The Walter S. Johnson Foundation assists transition-age foster youth and other vulnerable youth to become successful adults by promoting positive change to the systems and policies that serve them.
"The future for the foster youth is not just about what happened to them in the past, but what these young people can achieve when they're given what so many middle-class youth are given in America," said Yali Lincroft, program officer at the Walter S. Johnson Foundation. "We want to know more about how employment, access to higher education and technology can help our youth thrive, and we believe in Fostering Media Connections' ability to tell these stories effectively."
Fostering Media Connections (FMC) is currently scaling its groundbreaking work nationally. This grant will not only allow the journalism non-profit to cover higher education, employment and technology issues as they pertain to foster care in California, but Nevada as well.
"As we grow our operations we are looking forward to charting new ground in Nevada, while also being able to contextualize more of the stories we write with national trends and comparisons,"
FMC publishes The Chronicle of Social Change, an online news site, and two magazines: Fostering Families Today and Adoption Today. A key part of the organization's strategy is to break stories that other media outlets follow. In the fiscal year that closed in June, mainstream and niche media outlets picked up FMC's work 501 times.
Fostering Media Connections is a 501 c (3) nonprofit organization that harnesses the power of journalism and media to improve the lives of vulnerable children, youth and their families. Learn more at http://fosteringmediaconnections.org.
Contact
Fostering Media Connections
***@fosteringmediaconnections.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse