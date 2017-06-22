News By Tag
Starting this Month, Adoption Today Magazine is FREE
Also, starting this month, Adoption Today will be released bi-monthly, allowing for enhancements to the publication and more frequent special issues. For the past few years, Adoption Today has been released monthly and offered for a $14 per year subscription.
"For almost 20 years Adoption Today has been dedicated to providing our readers with a quality resource for all things adoption," said Adoption Today Editor Kim Hansel. "By offering this resource for free, we're enhancing that dedication and reaffirming our commitment to help guide adoptive families on their parenting journey."
The late Richard Fischer founded Adoption Today in 1998 after adopting two girls from China. He quickly recognized that foster families had similar needs and launched its sister publication Fostering Families Today.
Fostering Families Today and Adoption Today are resources for foster and adoptive parents, and government agencies nationwide. Adoption Today became a digital-only magazine about five years ago, while Fostering Families Today continues to be printed bi-monthly and sent to the homes of foster families.
For more information visit Adoption Today's website. To register for a free subscription, visit https://adoptiontoday.com/
Adoption Today is a nationally distributed digital magazine that is produced to support foster and adoptive families. It is published by Fostering Media Connections, a 501[c]3 nonprofit organization that harnesses the power of journalism and media to drive public and political will behind reforming the systems that serve vulnerable, children, youth and their families.
