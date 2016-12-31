News By Tag
SEP Software Announces New Release of Enterprise-Wide Backup Solution
SEP v4.4.3 brings exciting new features and functionality to the backup industry
SEP v4.4.3 can quickly and intuitively back up VMware, Hyper-V, Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) and Citrix virtualized environments. SEP is one of the leading data protection solutions for VMware, offering single item restore and instant recovery for any type of backup, including differential and incremental. SEP allows VM startup directly from the backup memory so VMs may be used immediately without any loss of time. Enhanced VMware Change Block Tracking (CBT) backups can be used with deduplication to reduce backup storage and bandwidth usage and can be replicated to any location. SEP now offers the first API-based backup solution for Red Hat Virtualization. SEP for RHV is a native backup API agentless solution that can perform snapshots and image-level backups of all supported VMs. The integrated solution provides a convenient way to monitor the backup status of all VMs using the SEP management interface. SEP supports Full, Incremental and Image-Level backups of Microsoft Hyper-V, which will decrease backup windows and reduce storage space.
"In the new version of SEP, we have once again increased our performance and cemented our standing as one of the leading backup solutions for virtual environments,"
SEP v4.4.3 is available now at www.sepusa.com. For additional information on SEP products, to download a trial or schedule a demo, please email info@sepusa.com.
About SEP Software Corp.
SEP offers a single backup and disaster recovery solution for heterogeneous environments of any size. SEP uses its Multi-Streaming Technology to facilitate unlimited simultaneous data streams to provide some of the highest performance in the backup market. SEP is cross-platform, multi-OS, and supports every popular database and Groupware solution available. Exceptional remote management capabilities allow users to easily and efficiently manage thousands of locations around the globe from one central management console. SEP specializes in replacing multiple backup software products with one standardized solution for every environment.
