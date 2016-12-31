 
News By Tag
* Software
* Backup Software
* Data Backup
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boulder
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31

SEP Software Announces New Release of Enterprise-Wide Backup Solution

SEP v4.4.3 brings exciting new features and functionality to the backup industry
 
 
SEP V4.4.3
SEP V4.4.3
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Software
* Backup Software
* Data Backup

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Boulder - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Features

BOULDER, Colo. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- SEP Software Corp. (https://www.sepusa.com/) announced the newest release of its world-class backup and disaster recovery solution. With version 4.4.3, a wide range of new and improved backup and restore features are now available, including support for the latest platforms, operating systems and applications. Users will have full support for Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) 4.0, VMware vSphere 6.0, Windows 10, Microsoft Exchange Server 2016, Atlassian JIRA, OES 2015, SLES 12, IBM Power Systems and IBM LinuxOne, Citrix XenServer 7.0, and many more, as well as improved features for VMware, Hyper-V, source-side deduplication and replication, and Bare Metal Recovery for Windows and Linux.

SEP v4.4.3 can quickly and intuitively back up VMware, Hyper-V, Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) and Citrix virtualized environments. SEP is one of the leading data protection solutions for VMware, offering single item restore and instant recovery for any type of backup, including differential and incremental. SEP allows VM startup directly from the backup memory so VMs may be used immediately without any loss of time. Enhanced VMware Change Block Tracking (CBT) backups can be used with deduplication to reduce backup storage and bandwidth usage and can be replicated to any location. SEP now offers the first API-based backup solution for Red Hat Virtualization. SEP for RHV is a native backup API agentless solution that can perform snapshots and image-level backups of all supported VMs. The integrated solution provides a convenient way to monitor the backup status of all VMs using the SEP management interface. SEP supports Full, Incremental and Image-Level backups of Microsoft Hyper-V, which will decrease backup windows and reduce storage space.

"In the new version of SEP, we have once again increased our performance and cemented our standing as one of the leading backup solutions for virtual environments," said Georg Moosreiner, CEO of SEP. "By devoting significant time and energy to improving our deduplication and replication features, we would like to underline our commitment to helping organizations around the world cope with the burden of increasing data production. With SEP version 4.4.3, our customers get one of the best backup and disaster recovery solutions for heterogeneous environments."

SEP v4.4.3 is available now at www.sepusa.com. For additional information on SEP products, to download a trial or schedule a demo, please email info@sepusa.com.

About SEP Software Corp.

SEP offers a single backup and disaster recovery solution for heterogeneous environments of any size. SEP uses its Multi-Streaming Technology to facilitate unlimited simultaneous data streams to provide some of the highest performance in the backup market. SEP is cross-platform, multi-OS, and supports every popular database and Groupware solution available. Exceptional remote management capabilities allow users to easily and efficiently manage thousands of locations around the globe from one central management console. SEP specializes in replacing multiple backup software products with one standardized solution for every environment.

Media Contact
marketing@sepusa.com
303.449.0100
www.sepusa.com
End
Source:SEP Software Corp.
Email:***@sepusa.com Email Verified
Tags:Software, Backup Software, Data Backup
Industry:Software
Location:Boulder - Colorado - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SEP Software News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share