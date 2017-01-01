Mission Possible Succesful at Preston Ford

End

-- There are roughly 3,300 Ford dealerships across the whole United States, and Preston Ford has a history of dominating the Top 100 dealerships. Ending the year at 93rd in 2010 and then placing 89th in 2011, Preston Ford was off to a red-hot start during the Top 100 Sales Drive. In 2013, they finished 90th in the nation before making a huge jump to 72nd in 2014. Last year, Preston Ford ended the year 79th in the whole country. The objective for December was becoming 1st in the region and cracking the top 10 nationwide. When it comes to 2016 in general, our goal was to become at least the 75th best-selling Ford dealership in the country for the year. We killed that goal by ending up 1st in the region and 7th in the country for the month while placing 63rd in the whole nation for the year.Preston Ford has the most extensive Ford inventory on the East Coast. We have more than 1,000 new Fords and can meet any personal or business need. Our huge selection includes popular models like the Transit, Fusion, and F-Series, the nation's top-selling line of trucks. Preston Ford is the foundation of the Preston Automotive Group. We knew that we had the ability to reach our aim of becoming the 75th top dealership in the United States for 2016. Our hope is that our incredible customers will help us in reaching the objective we have set. Our huge selection of new and used cars, trucks, and SUV's, combined with our top-notch sales and financing team, will surely have you in the car of your dreams at a price that you can afford.