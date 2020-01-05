Preston Ford Finishes 33rd Dealer In Nation

Contact

-- Preston Ford is proud to announce another Mission: Possible ACCOMPLISHED by finishing 2019 as the 33rd ranked Ford dealer in the nation. Preston Ford set out on Mission: Possible 7 on November 1st with two goals in mind: finish as one of the Top 40 dealers in the country and attain the Beast of the East status by being No. 1 in the Northeast. During the sales drive the team focused on unbeatable savings and exceptional customer service to its loyal customer base to place Preston, Maryland (which has a population of 709) on the map. Those goals were successfully achieved on January 2 at midnight, when the final rankings were released. Preston Ford's finish at No. 33 was 11 spots higher than their 2018 performance of 44th in the nation. This marks a historic moment, as 2019 is now the dealership's best-ever year. The sales team worked hard to also achieve the fourth spot in the nation for the month of December. They could not have surpassed these goals without the support of the Commercial Division, which finished as a Top 10 commercial vehicle dealer in the nation.David Wilson Jr., Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Preston Ford, said the challenge of being a top selling dealership was raised this year, "Finishing 33rd in the nation for all Ford stores in the country makes me Ford Proud and we couldn't have accomplished our mission without our hard working associates and great customers here on Delmarva."With your help, Preston Ford sold 2,587 retail and commercial vehicles in 2019. The sales encompassed residents in 625 zip codes and 28 states. This marks the third straight year Preston Ford sold more than 2,500 vehicles. The dealership began its first mission in 2009 and finished 109th in the nation. Little did they know that a decade later in 2019 they would continue climbing and achieve a milestone ranking. In 2010, they made their Top 100 debut by finishing 90th in the nation. Preston Ford began incorporating "Mission: Possible" in 2013 for their year-end sales events. That year, the goal was simple: finish in the Top 100 for the nation and be the No. 1 dealer in the Washington Region in December. Throughout the years, the team has continued to hit its goals and climb the rankings — 79th in 2015, 63rd in 2016, 54th in 2017, 44th in 2018, and now 33rd in 2019. None of this would have been possible without the amazing customers that chose Preston Ford and the dedicated dealership team behind the name.Regional Manager of Ford Motor Company, Lisa Vigneault, said everyone at Ford is amazed by the sales at Preston Ford, given as Preston itself is a small town. "We are proud of all their efforts and sales accomplishments. This could not happen without a lot of hard work, dedication and of course, commitment to their customers year after year."Preston Ford is honored to be a Delmarva community member, and they pride themselves in offering this community some of the most competitive price points and one of the best buying experiences found in the nation. They have been able to reach new heights because of the continued support from their customers. The sales and service teams work together to provide every customer with the best experience possible. In 2020, the team is looking forward to carrying on the Preston Ford promise: ensuring every person feels comfortable and confident when they purchase a vehicle or service it at Preston Ford. Stop by Preston Ford to meet their friendly staff and assist you with finding the perfect new Ford for the new year.