Audubon International Certified Golf Course leaders sweep awards for GCSAA Environmental Leaders

All individual award winners of the GCSAA Environmental Leaders in Golf Awards are superintendents at courses certified by Audubon International
 
 
TROY, N.Y. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Audubon International is pleased to announce that superintendents at its Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Courses won all of the individual awards at this year's GCSAA Environmental Leaders in Golf Awards and 79% of the awards in the Chapter & Merit division.

Congratulations to:

Shannon Easter of Broken Sound Club: Overall and National Private Course Winner. Old Course Certified ACSP since 2009, Club Course since 2011.

Alex Stuedemann of TPC Deere Run: National Public Course Winner. Certified ACSP since 2004.

•Ken Nice of Bandon Dunes Resort: National Resort Course Winner. Trails, Preserve, Bandon & Pacific Dunes certified ACSP since 2011, Old MacDonald since 2016.

Christine Chan of The Jockey Club at Kau Sai Chau Public Course Limited: International Course Winner. Certified ACSP since 2005.

"We send our hearty congratulations to all of these Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program members on their awards. Audubon International is proud that our certification standards are playing such an important role in helping golf courses preserve biological diversity at a time when the rates of species extinction and habitat loss are at an unprecedented high," said Executive Director Christine Kane. "Our members are contributing to a world-wide system of lands that are being managed for water conservation, wildlife habitat and natural resource preservation."

The Environmental Leaders in Golf awards recognize golf course superintendents and their courses for overall course management excellence and best management practices in the areas of water conservation, water quality management, energy conservation, pollution prevention, waste management, wildlife and habitat conservation, communication and outreach, and leadership.

About Audubon International

Audubon International is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) environmental education organization dedicated to providing people with the education and assistance they need to practice responsible management of land, water, wildlife, and other natural resources. To meet this mission, the organization provides training, services, and a set of award-winning environmental education and certification programs for individuals, organizations, properties, new developments, and entire communities.

For more information, contact Joe Madeira at Audubon International, (518) 767-9051 ext. 105, e-mail at joe@auduboninternational.org, or visit the website at www.auduboninternational.org.

