Henry Delozier Elected Chairman of Board at Audubon International
Specialist in investment banking, real estate development and golf asset ownership and operations supports global mission of environmental care
Mr. Delozier is a Partner in Global Golf Advisors, the international specialist providing consulting services to the investment banking, real estate development and golf asset ownership and operations business segments. Delozier is known across the globe for his thought leadership in golf-related businesses. He is called one of the "Most Influential People in Golf" since 1999 by the Crittenden publications, and serves as an expert source for Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bloomberg News, Business Week, CNBC-Squawk Box, the Financial Times of London, GOLF magazine, Golf Digest, Golf Business, the New York Times, PGA Tour Network, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.
Delozier is a Past President of the Board of Directors for the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA) in America and has served for many years on the Employers Advisory Council for the Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA). He was also honored by Board Room magazine with its 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award
"Audubon International fulfills a global mission of environmental care and commitment,"
Christine Kane, Executive Director of Audubon International, looks forward to Delozier's leadership role at the organization. "We're fortunate to have Henry's vision and leadership on our Board of Directors. He has a deep understanding of our organization and I look forward to working with him as we move into a new stage of growth for Audubon International."
Other officers elected are Vice Chairman Marvin Moriarty (retired Director of the US Fish & Wildlife Service), Treasurer Matt Ceplo, CGCS (Golf Course Superintendent at Rockland Country Club), and Secretary Ted Horton, CGCS (Senior Consultant at BrightView Golf Maintenance)
Audubon International (AI) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) environmental organization that delivers high-quality environmental education around the world to facilitate the sustainable management of land, water, wildlife, and other natural resources in all the places people live, work, and play. To meet this mission, the organization provides training, services, and a set of award-winning environmental education and certification programs for individuals, organizations, properties, new developments, and entire communities. In addition to golf courses, which constitute the largest membership base of Audubon International, the organization works with cemeteries, hotels and resorts, residential communities, educational institutions and industrial facilities.
For more information, visit Audubon International's website at www.auduboninternational.orgor contact Christine Kane, Executive Director at christine@auduboninternational.org at (518) 767-9051 ext. 114.
Media Contact
Christine Kane
5188744659
***@auduboninternational.org
